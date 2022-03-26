CANTON — Cora Ferguson and Stella VanGee each produced two hits in each game and drove in three runs in the first as the St. Lawrence University softball team swept SUNY Canton 8-0 and 7-3 in a nonconference doubleheader Saturday.
Gabby Slater struck out eight for the Saints (7-4 overall) in game one. Kayla Minst went 3-for-3 in game two.
Kayla Chavarri went 2-for-3 for the Kangaroos (0-12) in game two.
BASEBALL
UNION 9-5, CLARKSON 8-2
Union scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take game one of a Liberty League doubleheader with Clarkson in Amsterdam.
The Dutchmen (7-5, 2-0) completed the sweep with a 5-2 win in game two.
Kobe Mentzer lined three hits and drove in three runs for Union in game one and Jono Santos homered and finished with two hits for the Dutchmen in game two.
Sean Eddington went 2-for-4 for Clarkson (3-8, 0-2) in the opener.
ST. LAWRENCE 9, VASSAR 8
The Saints won the opening game of a Liberty League doubleheader in Poughkeepsie. Game two was suspended after the top of the seventh inning due to darkness with the score tied 10-10.
That game will be finished today before the final game of the series.
Michael Goretti and Jake Delaney each lined three hits for the Saints (8-3, 1-0) and Andrew Circelli homered.
Vassar fell to 5-8 and 0-1.
SUNY CANTON 15-3, UTICA 9-4
Dyllon Bougour, Zach Miner, Nathan Welch and Don Luis Rodrigues all produced two hits in the opening game as SUNY Canton (3-13) picked up a split of a nonconference doubleheader in Utica.
Utica (6-4) scored four runs with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to win game two with the game-winning hit coming from Matthew Fitzgerald.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY CANTON 14, SUNY POLY 3
Stephanie Thayer tallied five goals as SUNY Canton defeated SUNY Poly in the NAC opener for each team in Canton.
EllaRose LeMay, Casey Pelton and Karlie McCarthy all added two goals for SUNY Canton (4-3, 1-0).
Molly Burdick, Madison Bastien and Rachel Salmon scored for SUNY Poly (0-3, 0-1).
WILLIAM SMITH 13, ST. LAWRENCE 5
Maddie Montgomery scored four goals and assisted on three as William Smith (6-1, 2-0) handed St. Lawrence its first loss of the season in a Liberty League game in Canton.
Anna Murphy added three goals for William Smith.
Callie O’Neil and Rachel Burke both scored two goals for the Saints (7-1, 2-1).
ITHACA 18, CLARKSON 8
Alexa Ritchie supplied six goals and Maizy Veitch added five as Ithaca (6-1, 2-1) defeated Clarkson in a Liberty League game in Potsdam.
Former South Jefferson player Sydney Roderick scored four goals for Clarkson (6-2, 1-2) and Madelynn Barnum added two.
SUNY NEW PALTZ 17, SUNY POTSDAM 6
Kaitlyn Shaw scored five goals and Katie Zito and Alyssa Indelicato each added three as host SUNY New Paltz (3-4, 1-0) defeated SUNY Potsdam in a SUNYAC game.
Anita Reitano led the Bears (3-3, 0-1) with five goals.
MEN’S LACROSSE
ITHACA 11, CLARKSON 10
The Bombers held off a late Golden Knights rally to pick up a Liberty League win in Potsdam.
Clarkson scored three goals in the final four minutes to cut the margin to one.
Connor Brumfield scored four goals for the Bombers (8-1, 1-0). Sebastian Geiger and Bryan Penney both scored three goals for Clarkson (8-1, 0-1).
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
ENDICOTT 3, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Joe Zimmerman and Tom Shemik each supplied eight kills for the Bears (12-15, 3-1) in a 25-19, 25-10, 21-25, 25-18 loss to Endicott (14-5, 4-0) in an NECC match in Beverly, Mass.
TRACK AND FIELD
SAINTS SWEEP TITLES
St. Lawrence University’s women’s and men’s teams each won the title at the school’s Ice Breaker Open.
Kimberly Merchant led the Saints women with wins in the discus and hammer.
SLU’s women finished with 211 points. SUNY Potsdam placed fifth.
The men’s team won with 220 points and the Bears placed fifth.
MEN’S TENNIS
RENSSELAER 9, ST. LAWRENCE 0
The Saints (5-5, 1-2) dropped all nine matches in a Liberty League loss to Rensselaer (5-2, 2-0) in Latham.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
RENSSELAER 8, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Caitlyn Avery produced a comeback, three-set singles win in the number two spot, but it was not enough as St. Lawrence (5-4, 1-2) fell to RPI in a Liberty League match Latham.
Avery fell in the opening set of her match against Lorna Flores Gonzalez 6-3, but bounced back in a big way winning 6-0 in set two. The two would go to a back-and-forth third set where Avery came away with the 10-8 win to take the match.
RPI improved to 8-6 and 2-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.