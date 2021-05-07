CANTON — Cristian Forgione went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs in the opener to help the St. Lawrence University baseball team split a Liberty League doubleheader with Skidmore Friday.
The Saints (11-11 overall, 6-8 conference) won game one 9-2 and fell 11-0 in game two.
James Cronin also picked up two hits in game one for the Saints and Michael Goretti homered.
Thomas Quinn struck out eight for Skidmore (6-7, 5-5) in game two.
n Jesse Iacovetta went 3-for-3 to lead the SUNY Canton baseball team to a 9-3 win over SUNY Poly (8-9, 7-6) in an NAC game in Marcy. The second game of the doubleheader was postponed. Zach Minter, Noah Reyes and Seth Gilbert all produced two hits for the Kangaroos (7-12, 5-8).
n SUNY Potsdam freshman Josh Bifolchi became the program’s first SUNYAC champion when he won the javelin at the SUNY Championship in Cortland Friday.
Bifolchi made a throw of 144-feet, 5-inches on his second attempt of the competition.
