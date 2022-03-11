ROCHESTER — Former Canton High standout Josh Huiatt registered five goals as the St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse team downed Nazareth, 16-7, in a nonconference game Friday afternoon.
Judge Murphy collected three goals and four assists, while Jack Hennessey chipped in three goals for the Saints.
Brett Randall scored three goals for the Golden Flyers (1-4).
CLARKSON 9, SUNY GENESEO 8 (3 oT)
Matt Reilly scored an unassisted goal three minutes, 11 seconds into the third overtime as the Golden Knights rallied for a nonconference win over the Blue Knights at Geneseo.
Thomas Fiebich totaled a goal and four assists, while Jacob Mattice stopped 14 shots for Clarkson (5-0).
Kevin Cook recorded four goals and an assist for SUNY Geneseo (0-3).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
ST. LAWRENCE 13, ST. MICHAEL’S 6
Rachel Burke netted three goals and two assists as the Saints topped the Purple Knights in a nonconference game at Colchester, Vt.
Morgan Arakelian notched two goals and an assist, while Raelynn Bovenzi made 11 saves for St. Lawrence (3-0).
Catie Murphy provided three goals for St. Michael’s (1-2).
BASEBALL
CLARKSON 11, CONCORDIA (cHICAGO) 4
Kent Wilson drove in five runs as the Golden Knights pulled away to beat the Cougars in the Knights’ nonconference season-opener at Auburndale, Fla.
Mike Nee racked up three hits for Clarkson (1-0).
Brody Marioti plated three runs for Concordia of Chicago (3-6).
SOFTBALL
DOMINICAN 10, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Priscylla Rutter and Kailey Kirkwood each lined three hits as Dominican University (11-1) defeated the Bears in a nonconference game in Clermont, Fla.
Vanessa Brandt, Anna Grottola and Kaylee Dobransky singled for the Bears (0-5). Brandt and Grottola also stole bases.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NORTH COUNTRY CC 76, PRINCE GEORGE’S CC 61
Lavender Ward hit for 30 points as North Country Community College won a consolation-round game in the NJCAA Division III Tournament at Rochester, Minn.
North Country CC (21-5) moved on to play Onondaga CC at 1 today in the consolation round. NCCC lost to Onondaga in the Region 3 final Feb. 27.
Alaysia Bradford added 17 points and Jateria Jackson 12. Edwards’ Abby Hart contributed seven points, five rebounds and five assists.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 3, REGIS 2
The Bears held off the Pride to earn a 25-20, 19-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-9 conference victory at Weston, Mass. No other details were provided.
SKIING
ROBERTS LEADS CLARKSON
Connor Roberts finished in third place in the 15-kilometer classic to lead the Clarkson nordic team at the USCSA national championships at Mt. Van Hoevenburg.
Clarkson finished fifth among 10 teams with 41 points. Paul Smith’s won the event with 20.
Sam Hayden led the alpine team with a sixth-place finish in the slalom at Whiteface Mountain. The men’s alpine team is sixth out of 26 teams.
