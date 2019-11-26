Former Clarkson men’s hockey coach Jerry York is a Hockey Hall of Famer after being inducted last week in the builder category.
York, who is 74, remains the head coach of the Boston College men’s team, where he has been since 1994.
He is the winningest coach in college hockey history with an overall record of 1,074-654-124 in nearly 50 years of coaching heading into this week.
York was the youngest coach in the nation, 26, when Clarkson gave him his first head coaching job prior to the 1972-73 season.
“It’s something I never dreamed of,” York said in his induction speech on Nov. 18. “My very first (assistant coach) hire was Bill O’Flaherty up at Clarkson. I was 26 years old and I really felt sorry for some of the players. I was just cutting my teeth there at Clarkson. I had to learn.
“It’s the people you get involved with that make things special and our first recruit was from the Levack area of northern Ontario, Dave Taylor, and I remember going up to visit with his family. The dad worked in the nickel mines. We had to wait, he had a late shift. When he came back he was covered in soot. He sat down at the kitchen table and says, ‘Hey Jerry I want my boy to get an education. He’s not going to come and work in the nickel mines with me.’”
Taylor became the greatest men’s player in Clarkson history, produced a stand out National Hockey League career with the Los Angeles Kings and last spring won his first Stanley Cup as an executive with the St. Louis Blues.
York enjoyed a successful run at Clarkson, leading the Golden Knights to an ECAC title in 1977, but left after the 1978-79 season for Bowling Green, where he led the Falcons to a national championship in 1984. He came back to his alma mater, Boston College, in 1994 and has led the Eagles to national titles in 2001, 2008, 2010 and 2012.
SUNY CANTON 4, HAMILTON 3
The Kangaroos (3-3-1) built a 4-0 lead then held off a late really to defeat Hamilton in a nonconference game Tuesday in Canton.
Matthew Headland and Jesse Farabee each scored two goals for SUNY Canton.
Nick Ursitti, Sterling Bray and Jordi Jefferson scored for Hamilton (2-3).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY CANTON 97, ST. LAWRENCE 87
The SUNY Canton men’s basketball team set a school record with 17, 3-point baskets and defeated St. Lawrence University for the first time with a nonconference win at SUNY Canton.
Danny Santana led SUNY Canton (4-3 overall) with 28 points, including six 3-pointers. Juztin Chambers-Phillips added 23 points, with 21 coming on 3-pointers.
Andrew Fitch scored 14 points with 15 rebounds and Joseph Werner and Kahdean Bennett each added 10 points.
Brandon Arnold led the Saints (0-3) with 18 points. Trent Adamson, Chris Jeffrey, Luke Hicks and Andrew Geschickter all scored 15 points.
SUNY POTSDAM 90, CLARKSON 75
SUNY Potsdam (4-1) led 55-39 by halftime to defeat the Golden Knights in a nonconference game at Clarkson.
Jayquan Thomas led the Bears with 26 points. Danny Delsol-Lowry scored 17 points and Tyrese Baptiste added 14 points and 16 rebounds.
Chris Hulbert led Clarkson (2-3) with 22 points. Reese Swedberg scored 15 points and Matt Higgins added 11. Ryan Miles-Ferguson contributed 10 points.
