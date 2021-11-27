ARLINGTON, Va. — Former Clarkson standout Elizabeth Giguere scored the game-winning goal in overtime as Minnesota-Duluth defeated St. Lawrence University 4-3 in a nonconference women’s hockey game Saturday.
The contest was part of the D1 in DC tournament. Giguere finished with the overtime winner and two assists for the Bulldogs (7-6-4 overall).
Anna Klein, McKenzie Hewett and Gabbie Hughes also scored for Minnesota-Duluth.
Aly McLeod, Nara Elia and Chloe Puddifant scored for the Saints (7-7-4).
CLARKSON 5, MAINE 2
Gabrielle David scored two goals, giving her a total of five for the weekend, as Clarkson (14-2-2) completed a nonconference sweep of Maine in Orono, Maine
Caitrin Lonergan, Haley Winn and Jenna Goodwin also scored for Clarkson.
Alyssa Wruble and Ida Kuoppala scored for Maine (6-10-1).
ST. MICHAEL’S 6, SUNY POTSDAM 2
Jenna Hoops scored two goals to lead St. Michael’s (1-10) past Potsdam in a nonconference game in Burlington, Vt.
Maeghan Kennard, Mary Leys, Grace Centerbury and Angelina Ruiz also scored for St. Michael’s.
Rebecca Holmes and Kaylee Merrill scored for the Bears (2-5-1).
MEN’S HOCKEY
HAMILTON 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Sean Storr stopped 27 shots to lead Hamilton past SUNY Potsdam (0-7) in a nonconference game in Clinton.
Carter Dwyer, James Philpott and Potsdam native Chad Varney scored for Hamilton (2-1).
