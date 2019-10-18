PITTSBURGH — Former Clarkson University player Michaela Boyle kicked off three successive power-play goals in the second period for Robert Morris, which tied Clarkson, 3-3, in a college women’s hockey nonconference game Friday at Colonials Arena.
Trailing 2-0, Robert Morris scored with the man advantage on Boyle’s shot 3 minutes, 11 seconds into the second. Jaycee Gebhard followed with a power-play goal 2:04 later to tie the game and Emily Curlett added a go-ahead goal at 13:02.
Clarkson (3-1-1 overall) retied the game on Rhyen McGill’s second goal on a power-play shot with 3:18 left in regulation.
Taylor Turnquist supplied a goal for the Golden Knights and assisted twice. Lauren Bernard contributed two assists.
Goalie Arielle Desmet made 39 saves for Robert Morris (2-2-1), which was outshot 43-17. Amanda Zeglen made 14 saves for Clarkson.
MEN’S SOCCER
CLARKSON 3, BARD 0
Three freshman players scored for Clarkson in a Liberty League shutout victory against Bard in Annadale-On-Hudson.
Michael Tocci, Devon Bahr and Joey White each scored for the Golden Knights (8-3-2, 4-0-2), who held the Raptors (1-11-1, 0-6-0) to five shots.
Clarkson goalie Ian Roeloffs made two saves en route to the shutout.
VASSAR 2, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Garrett Lusk’s goal from Jonathan Bow with less than 14 minutes left gave Vassar the Liberty League victory over St. Lawrence in Poughkeepsie.
Henrik Olsson also scored for Vassar (6-6-1, 3-2-0). Eric Wnorowski made three saves.
Marvin Sibanda scored for the Saints (4-7-1, 1-4-1). Ben Woelfinger stopped three shots.
SUNY OSWEGO 2, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Caleb Asamoah and Steven Rojas each scored and assisted on each other’s goal as SUNY Oswego beat SUNY Potsdam in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
Oswego (9-4-1, 4-4-1) outshot Potsdam, 17-7. The Bears fell to 3-11-1, 1-5-0.
Brian Terra made one save en route to the shutout.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SUNY POTSDAM 2, SUNY OSWEGO 0
Lexi Dean and Mackenzie Bowie scored 3:20 apart in the first half and SUNY Potsdam blanked SUNY Oswego in a SUNYAC game at Oswego.
Dean struck for her eighth goal of the season 27:32 into the game. Bowie followed with her seventh at 30:52.
Gabby Hobika made seven saves for Potsdam (6-8, 2-4).
VASSAR 2, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Vassar scored the game-winning goal off a corner kick in the final second to upend St. Lawrence in a Liberty League game at Canton.
Gabi Tulk converted Savannah Cutler’s kick with a header into the goal at 89:59 to lift the Brewers (6-6-1, 3-2).
Vassar scored twice in the second half to rally, tying the game on a shot by Ally Thayer.
Katie Clemmer scored in the first half for SLU (8-3, 3-2).
CLARKSON 3, BARD 0
Giulia Mahoney assisted on the first goal and scored the second as Clarkson blanked Bard (3-10-1, 0-6-0) in a Liberty League game at Potsdam.
Camryn Careccia and Danielle Martin also scored for the Golden Knights (9-4-1, 2-3-0). Elyse Green made one save in the shutout.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON 3, ARCADIA 0
Clarkson wrapped up the championship of its own tournament with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 victory over Arcadia University in Potsdam.
In earlier play, Clarkson swept St. Lawrence 25-14, 25-11, 25-14 to hand the Saints their first Liberty League loss.
Against Arcadia, Kristin Werdine led with nine kills and Destiny Harrison provided eight. Isabelle Crow supplied 30 assists.
Against St. Lawrence, Rachel Reusch supplied 12 kills and Werdine nine for the Golden Knights (18-3, 5-0). Reusch added seven blocks. Isabelle Crow made 32 assists.
Natalie Piper led the Saints (19-4, 4-1) with seven kills, and Jenna Britton provided 21 assists and three aces.
SUNY NEW PALTZ 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Maddie Van Pelt scored 10 aces as SUNY New Paltz swept SUNY Potsdam 25-20, 25-11, 25-19 in a SUNYAC match in New Paltz.
Keri Neville recorded seven blocks and four aces for the Hawks (9-10, 5-3). Haley Timarky added 16 assists.
Kendall Jones provided 21 assists for Potsdam (7-12, 3-3) and Jessica Ader recorded six kills.
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. LAWRENCE 4, UNION 1
Mckenzie Haberl scored a goal and assisted on two others as the Saints scored three times in the final quarter to break a tie and beat Union in a Liberty League game at Canton.
St. Lawrence (3-9, 1-3) received goals from Isabel Thompson, Jackie Reiss and Haberl, all within nine minutes of the fourth quarter, to clinch the win. Maggie Green also scored for the Saints. Sydney Giacin made eight saves for SLU.
Laura Wind tied it at 1-1 in the second quarter for Union (5-7, 1-3).
