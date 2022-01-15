CANTON — Katie Frederick scored 22 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead the St. Lawrence University women’s basketball team to a 66-52 victory over Rensselaer in a Liberty League game on Saturday.
Ava McCann added 19 points for the Saints (11-1 overall, 5-1 league).
Ashlyn O’Neil scored 15 points and Nicole DaPra added 11 for RPI (3-8, 2-4).
ITHACA 67, CLARKSON 44
Grace Cannon tallied 19 points as Ithaca (10-3, 6-1) defeated Clarkson in a Liberty League game in Potsdam.
Cassidy Dumont led Clarkson (2-11, 1-6) with 11 points.
SUNY CANTON 67, THOMAS 39
Chelsey Raven led the Kangaroos (5-9, 3-4) with 15 points in an Northern Atlantic Conference win over Thomas in Waterville, Maine.
Samantha Portin led Thomas (2-9, 1-2) with 10 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
CLARKSON 82, ITHACA 71
Chris Hulbert paced Clarkson with 19 points in a Liberty League win over Ithaca in Potsdam.
Blake Gearhart scored 18 points for the Golden Knights (4-9, 1-5) and Jack Dalgety and Garret Delaney each added 11.
Jack Stern led Ithaca (7-5, 3-2) with 18 points and nine rebounds.
RENSSELAER 59, ST. LAWRENCE 41
Patrick Mahoney supplied 16 points as Rensselaer defeated the Saints in a Liberty League game in Canton.
Mason Memmelaar added 12 points for RPI (11-1, 5-0).
Carter Storey led the Saints (8-5, 3-4) with 10 points.
SUNY CANTON 71, THOMAS 69
Quran DuBois finished with 21 points to send the Kangaroos to victory in an NAC game in Waterville, Maine.
DeMerrill Levy scored 15 points and Danny Santana tossed in nine for SUNY Canton (6-8, 4-2).
Sawyer Deprey led Thomas (3-5, 0-2) with 19 points.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY CANTON 4, BUFFALO STATE 2
Verity Lewis and Brycelan Sunday scored the final two goals for SUNY Canton in an NEWHL win in Buffalo.
Sandrene Garofalo and Kelly Leathem also scored for the Kangaroos (10-2-1, 4-2-1).
Amanda Mindzora and Bethany Horvatits scored for the Bengals (1-13-1, 0-8).
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
BOYCE, WAHLQUIST WIN FOR SAINTS
The SLU women’s team finished third and the men fourth at the Utica Winter Opener.
Timothy Boyce led the men, winning the 1,000-meter run.
Freshman Maia Wahlquist won the high jump for the women’s team.
SKIING
ROBERTS WINS FOR CLARKSON
Conner Roberts was the individual winner for Clarkson at the Paul Smith’s Nordic ski invitational.
Roberts finished first out of 33 skiers with a time of 16 minutes, 33 seconds on the 6-kilometer course.
Clarkson’s men finished second with 17 points and the women’s team was third with 42.
Sam Hayden led the Clarkson men’s alpine ski team with a seventh-place finish at the Babson Invitational in Andover, N.H.
