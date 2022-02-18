CANTON — Katie Frederick posted a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds as the St. Lawrence University women’s basketball team routed Skidmore, 76-45, in a Liberty League game Friday night.
Ava McCann also netted 16 points and Sierra Sanson chipped in nine points for the Saints (20-3, 14-3).
Kate McCarney paced the Thoroughbreds (13-9, 8-9) with 11 points.
UNION 74, CLARKSON 60
Amber Raisner scored nine of her 12 points in the pivotal third quarter as Union outscored Clarkson 26-16 after trailing at halftime for a Liberty League win in Potsdam.
Union (11-12, 9-8) erased a six-point halftime hole in the third quarter and pulled away in the fourth to clinch a league playoff spot.
Megan Lee led the Dutchwomen with 22 points. Mariah Benavides scored 15 points for Clarkson (5-8, 4-13). Elaina Porter of Gouverneur scored 13 as did Cassidy Dumont.
SUNY ONEONTA 62, SUNY POTSDAM 54
Nadia Brown and Amanda Zuntag each scored 10 points to lead a balanced offense as Oneonta held off Potsdam in a SUNYAC game at Oneonta.
Olivia Dobrovsky contributed eight rebounds for the Red Dragons (12-12, 9-8).
Jakia Howard led Potsdam (12-11, 7-10) with 16 points and eight rebounds.
SUNY CANTON 55, COBLESKILL 53
Shanelle Borth made a 3-point basket as time expired to give the Kangaroos a win over Cobleskill in an North Atlantic Conference quarterfinal at Marcy.
Borth finished with 16 points for SUNY Canton (13-11) and Chelsey Raven added 11.
OGDENSBURG DUO HONORED
Jefferson Community College players Emily Farrand and Gabrielle Morley, both Ogdensburg Free Academy graduates, were named to the Mid-State Athletic Conference Team for the season.
Ferrand, a freshman guard, is averaging 12.3 points per game and 6.2 rebounds pg. Morley, a freshman forward, averages 13.3 ppg and 6.5 rpg.
JCC (16-6) received a bye in the Region 3 Tournament. The Cannoneers, the No. 3 seed, will play Tuesday in Watertown against the winner of a game between Corning CC and Fulton-Montgomery CC.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY ONEONTA 79, SUNY POTSDAM 62
Dylan Trombley struck for 27 points as SUNY Oneonta pulled away in the second half to record the SUNYAC victory over Potsdam at Oneonta.
Sean Nolan and Michael Ortale each scored 15 points for the Red Dragons (16-8, 12-5), and Frankie Williams added 12.
MeSean Johnson, of Ogdensburg, and Tyrese Baptiste each scored 14 points for the Bears (11-11, 9-8), Colton Huestis finished with 13 and Ahamadou Sillah added 10.
ST. LAWRENCE 65, SKIDMORE 64
Trent Adamson sank a pair of free throws with 22 seconds left and sealed game with a steal as the Saints held off the Thoroughbreds for a Liberty League win at Canton.
Adamson notched 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Luke Hicks generated 18 points for St. Lawrence (15-9, 9-8).
Harrison Eichelberger led all scorers with 25 points for Skidmore (12-10, 8-8).
CLARKSON 92, UNION 85
Chris Hulbert totaled 24 points as the Golden Knights beat the Dutchmen in a Liberty League game at Potsdam.
Ryan Miles-Ferguson scored 21 points for Clarkson (6-18, 3-14).
Justin Regis logged 22 points, including seven 3-pointers, for Union (11-12, 8-9).
SUNY POLY 71, SUNY CANTON 64
Josh Gregory scored 19 points as SUNY Poly (17-9) defeated the Kangaroos in an NAC quarterfinal at Delhi.
Danny Santana and Quran DuBois both scored 17 for SUNY Canton (13-12).
JCC’S MURPHY HONORED
Jefferson CC leading scorer Isiah Murphy was selected to the Mid-State Athletic Conference All-Conference Team for this season.
Murphy leads the Cannoneers with 25.6 points per game. He is also averaging 9.4 rebounds per game, 5.7 assists pg and 3.5 steals pg.
JCC (12-12) begins Region 3 Tournament play today against Fulton-Montgomery CC at 3 p.m. in Johnstown.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY CORTLAND 4, SUNY CANTON 0
SUNY Cortland padded its 1-0 lead with three goals in the second period to capture the Northeast Women’s Hockey League game in Canton.
After a power-play goal by Amanda Gaffney in the first period, Cortland added goals from Dany Donegan, Meggan Cramer and Jillian Hlasnick in the second. Cramer and Donergan each added an assist.
Molly Goergen made 20 saves for the shutout for the Red Dragons (17-4-1, 12-4-1). SUNY Canton fell to 12-10-1, 6-10-1.
SKIING
STRACK PACES SAINTS
Emma Strack registered a fourth top-20 finish of the season to lead the St. Lawrence Nordic team on Day 1 of the Middlebury College Carnival in Ripton, Vt.
Strack completed the women’s 5-kilometer course in 14 minutes, 26.5 seconds, placing 14th overall.
Brian Beyerbach led the SLU men’s team, finishing 18th on the 10K course in 25:47.4.
The SLU’s alpine races against Middlebury were called off due to high winds.
MEN’S SQUASH
ST. LAWRENCE 7, MIDDLEBURY 2
Top-seeded St. Lawrence grabbed an early lead and went on to defeat No. 8-seeded Middlebury in the quarterfinals of the Summers Cup at the CSA Nationals at Penn University in Philadelphia.
The Saints advanced to the semifinals and a matchup against No. 5 Tufts.
The Saints received wins from Alejandro Moncada, Vladimir Iglesias, Hassan Madkour and James Barrow to take a 4-0 lead. Sebastian De La Vega also won for SLU to clinch the match.
