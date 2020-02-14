SARATOGA SPRINGS — Katie Frederick posted a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds as the St. Lawrence University women’s basketball team held off Skidmore to post a 66-57 win in overtime Friday in a Liberty League game.
With the game tied at 52-52 through regulation, the Saints opened overtime with a 9-0 run and outscored the Thoroughbreds 14-5 in the extra period to prevail.
Ava McCann added 17 points for St. Lawrence (16-6, 12-3), while Annabella Pugliese grabbed eight rebounds and Erin Kumler and Dylan Watkiss combined for seven assists.
Kate McCarney scored 20 points to lead Skidmore (5-17, 3-12).
ITHACA 73, CLARKSON 43
Cassidy O’Malley provided 16 points as the Bombers downed the Golden Knights in a Liberty League game at Ithaca.
Grace Cannon chipped in 11 points for Ithaca (17-5, 13-2).
Hannah Earl and Elaina Porter each netted eight points for Clarkson (7-14, 3-12).
SUNY CORTLAND 83, SUNY POTSDAM 68
Beth Bonin’s 32 points powered the Red Dragons to a SUNYAC win over the Bears in Cortland.
Shannon McGuire logged 14 points for SUNY Cortland (18-3, 12-2). Devyn Elliott led SUNY Potsdam (7-14, 4-11) with 25 points.
NVU-LYNDON 84, SUNY CANTON 42
Faith Poirier registered 23 points off the bench, including seven 3-pointers, as the Hornets routed the Kangaroos in an North Atlantic Conference game in Lyndonville, Vt.
Alisha Celley contributed 14 points for NVU-Lyndon (8-14, 4-8).
Autumn Watkins guided SUNY Canton (1-23, 1-12) with 15 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 65, SKIDMORE 62
Trent Adamson scored a team-high 16 points as the Saints outlasted the Thoroughbreds to win a Liberty League game in Saratoga Springs.
Luke Hicks scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds for St. Lawrence (8-13, 6-9) and Chris Jeffrey contributed 11 points.
Riley Greene scored 16 points to pace Skidmore (7-15, 6-9).
ITHACA 101, CLARKSON 82
Skylar Sinon led a balanced scoring attack with 23 points as Ithaca beat Clarkson in a Liberty League game at Ithaca.
The Bombers (17-5, 12-3) posted five players in double figures as Sebastian Alderete added 17 points and Bryan Karl scored 13.
Matt Higgins scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Clarkson (7-15, 5-10).
NVU-LYNDON 92, SUNY CANTON 90
Timothy Hoar scored 23 points and hauled in 15 rebounds and Damon Denteh scored 22 points as the Hornets edged the Kangaroos in an NAC game in Lyndonville, Vt.
Luke Fredsell contributed 19 points for Northern Vermont-Lyndon (6-17, 3-9) and Kyle Cary chipped in 17 points.
Quran DuBois scored 22 points to pace SUNY Canton (14-10, 10-3), Joseph Werner totaled 21 points and 14 rebounds.
SUNY CORTLAND 93, SUNY POTSDAM 88
Ryan Schmadel scored 30 points and Austin Grunder scored 24 points and grabbed 19 rebounds as the Red Dragons held off the Bears to win in a SUNYAC game in Cortland.
Jake DiSanto added 16 points for SUNY Cortland (14-7, 8-6).
Isaiah Brown scored in a game-high 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for SUNY Potsdam (17-5, 12-3), Jayquan Thomas scored 19 points and Tyrese Baptiste finished with 11 points.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY CANTON 10, ANNA MARIA 0
Jayde Dukette scored three goals and assisted on two others as the Kangaroos blanked the Amcats in a nonconference game at Canton.
Breanna Bedborough tallied two goals and three assists for SUNY Canton (6-15-1) and Hannah Desrochers chipped in two goals and an assist.
Brooke Susac made nine saves for the Kangaroos against Anna Maria College (2-17-2).
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY POTSDAM DROPS TWO
SUNY Potsdam suffered a pair of losses as Daemen College and Penn State-Altoona each swept the Bears at the Wells College Classic in Aurora.
Daemen, a Division I program, beat Potsdam 25-16, 25-20, 25-12. Brandon Casterline posted eight kills and three aces for Daemen (6-5). Zaire Rogers supplied eight kills and six digs for Potsdam and Alec Roy added four kills and 13 assists.
In the second match, Penn State-Altoona beat Potsdam 25-12, 25-9, 25-23. Frank Perehinec finished with nine kills for the Lions (3-5). Keven Sanchez supplied eight digs for Potsdam (4-6).
ALPINE SKIING
WHITNEY 4TH FOR SAINTS
Riley Whitney earned a career-best fourth-place finish in the women’s giant slalom to lead St. Lawrence’s Alpine ski team on day one of the Williams College Carnival at Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Mass.
Whitney skied her first run in 54.9 seconds and recorded the second-fastest, second-run time in 52.6 seconds to recorded a fourth-place finish with a final time of 1:47.8.
Carter Armstrong shaved 2.5 seconds off his first run time and completed two runs in 1:45.0 to lead the men’s squad with a 21st-place finish in the giant slalom.
NORDIC SKIING
HOCHSCHARTNER PACES SLU
Lucy Hochschartner posted her fourth straight top-20 finish to lead St. Lawrence’s Nordic ski team on day one of the Williams College Carnival, which was moved to the Saints’ home site in Lake Placid due to low snowfall in Vermont.
Hochschartner completed the women’s 10-kilometer classic course in 29:16.7 to earn a team-best 29 points.
Kai Richter led the men’s team in the 10k classic, finishing 42nd in 26:11.1.
