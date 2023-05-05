Watertown hangs on to edge city rival

Sports roundup

ROCHESTER — Clifford Gaston scored six goals to lead defending national champion RIT to a 19-9 victory over St. Lawrence University in a Liberty League men’s lacrosse semifinal Friday.

John Mozrall added three goals and three assists for the Tigers (17-1 overall).

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.