ROCHESTER — Clifford Gaston scored six goals to lead defending national champion RIT to a 19-9 victory over St. Lawrence University in a Liberty League men’s lacrosse semifinal Friday.
John Mozrall added three goals and three assists for the Tigers (17-1 overall).
Mark Mahoney and Cody Sipher both scored two goals for SLU (12-6).
RENSSELAER 13-6, ST. LAWRENCE 0-2
The Engineers (31-7) finished with 19 runs on 23 hits to sweep a Liberty League doubleheader against the Saints in Canton.
Cora Ferguson went 2-for-2 for the Saints (8-20) in the opener and Sofia Camillieri went 2-for-3 in game two.
KANGAROOS BEAT SUNY COBLESKILL
Adam Szlamczynski won the individual title with a 5-over-par 77 as SUNY Canton’s men defeated SUNY Cobleskill at Patridge Run in Canton.
Anthony Marion finished third for SUNY Canton.
BIFOLCHI REPEATS SUNYAC TITLE
SUNY Potsdam junior Josh Bifolchi won his third straight javelin title on the first day of the SUNYAC Track and Field Championships at Oneonta.
Bifolchi threw for 53.45 meters on his only attempt to take first place. Potsdam set five school records on Day 1.
Former Sandy Creek athlete Emily Yousey qualified for the All-Atlantic Region championships in the 400 with her fifth-place finish. Sam Renaud also advanced to regionals in the 800.
SLU’s Varsity 8 team took the Liberty League championship in Saratoga Springs, finishing in 6 minutes, 2.120 seconds, five seconds ahead of second-place Ithaca.
SLU’s crew included Annabella Kennedy, Max Cole, John Norrgard, Filip Bruna, Cameron Kessler, Trey Souder, Oliver Fisher, Jack Whamond and Robert Fusting.
