POTSDAM — Blake Gearhart scored 28 points to lead the Clarkson University men’s basketball team to a 91-82 overtime win over Hobart in a Liberty League game Saturday.
Matteo Simon scored 18 points and Ryan Miles-Ferguson added 15 points for Clarkson (9-12 overall, 6-8 conference).
Patrick Walker led Hobart (12-9, 8-6) with 21 points.
ST. LAWRENCE 88, RIT 71
Trent Adamson and Carter Storey both scored 18 points for the Saints (13-7, 9-5) in a Liberty League win over RIT in Canton.
Lowville graduates Gavin Macaulay and Aidan Macaulay scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, for SLU.
Matt Caggiano led RIT (8-12, 4-9) with 14 points.
SUNY GENESEO 74, SUNY POTSDAM 70
Brandon Segar Jr. scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Bears (6-14, 4-10) in a SUNYAC loss at Geneseo.
Ahamadou Sillah scored 15 points and MeSean added 12 for the Bears. Cole Kattan scored 22 points for SUNY Geneseo (10-11, 6-7).
NVU-JOHNSON 88, SUNY CANTON 85
Quran DuBois scored 20 points and DeMerrill Levy added 19 for the Kangaroos (6-16, 4-8) in an NAC loss to Northern Vermont-Johnson in Canton.
Maleek View led NVU-Johnson (9-12, 4-7) with 29 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 68, RIT 57
Olivia Middleton tallied 32 points as the Saints (12-7, 8-5) defeated RIT in a Liberty League game in Canton.
Cam Roberts added 10 points for SLU. Kaleesha Joseph led RIT (6-13, 4-8) with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
CLARKSON 77, WILLIAM SMITH 76
Elaina Porter hit a 3-point field goal with 1 minute, 22 seconds left to tie the game and Raelin Burns scored the winning point with a free throw with 35 seconds left as Clarkson (8-11, 4-9) defeated William Smith in a Liberty League game at Potsdam.
Cassidy Dumont led Clarkson with 23 points and Burns scored 21, with Porter adding 15.
Brooke Jarvis scored 37 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for William Smith (6-15, 4-10).
SUNY CANTON 93, NVU-JOHNSON 83
Joie Culkin scored 33 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to lead the Kangaroos (13-10, 8-4) past Northern Vermont- Johnson in an NAC game at Canton.
Jayda Pina scored 16 points with 10 rebounds for SUNY Canton. Hope Ancito scored 15 points and Samantha Dayter added 10. Gabrielle Wardwell and Devyn Thompson both scored 18 points for NVU-Johnson (12-9, 5-6).
SUNY GENESEO 67, SUNY POTSDAM 43
Jenna Cotter scored 11 points and Dyamon Hunter added 10 as the Bears (8-11, 6-8) lost to host SUNY Geneseo in a SUNYAC game.
Kerry Dennin led SUNY Geneseo (16-5, 11-3) with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY FREDONIA 4, SUNY POTSDAM 2
SUNY Potsdam (5-17-1, 3-11-0) scored the first two goals of the game before falling to the Blue Devils in a SUNYAC game at Fredonia.
Craig McCabe, Ryan Bailey, Bryce Witman and Kurri Woodford scored for SUNY Fredonia (6-14, 4-8).
Jeremy Quesnel and Michael Olszewski scored for the Bears.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY CANTON 5, MORRISVILLE 2
Hannah Clement and Danika Lalonde both scored two goals to lead SUNY Canton (13-7-2, 7-7-1) past the Mustangs in an NEWHL game at Morrisville.
Victoria McGarrity also scored for the Kangaroos.
Allicen Bouchard and Allie Davidson scored for Morrisville (7-15-1, 4-12-0).
SUNY OSWEGO 5, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Lexi Levy made 23 saves for SUNY Oswego in an NEWHL win over the Bears (10-11, 5-8) in Potsdam.
Ariella Haas scored two goals for the Lakers (13-9-1, 8-5-1). Simone Bednarik, Amanda Zenstein and Rachel Corbett also scored.
MEN’S LACROSSE
SYRACUSE 7, VERMONT 5
Riding a strong defensive effort, the Orange outlasted the Catamounts to prevail in a nonleague game at the JMA Wireless Dome in the season opener for both teams.
Senior goalie Will Mark, a transfer from Long Island University, made 13 saves in his debut with Syracuse.
The five goals surrendered were the fewest that SU has allowed since last year’s season-opening 28-5 home win against Holy Cross.
Jackson Birtwistle scored a pair of goals to pace the Orange, Finn Thompson tallied a goal and assisted on two others.
Jonas Hunter scored a pair of goals to pace the Catamounts.
Freshman midfielder and Carthage grad Carter Kempney made his debut for SU, recording a ground ball off the bench.
