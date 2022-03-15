DAVENPORT, Fla. — Sebastian Geiger scored seven goals as the Clarkson University men’s lacrosse team remained unbeaten with a 22-5 victory over Keene State in a nonconference game Tuesday morning.
Matt Reilly scored three goals and assisted on three more for the Golden Knights (6-0). Tyler Hall, Brendan Tersolo, Andrew Kearney and Connor Matthews all scored two goals.
Keene State fell to 3-2.
ST. LAWRENCE 12, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 10
St. Lawrence used a 7-1 third quarter to defeat Western New England in a nonconference game in Tampa.
Mark Mahoney and Jack Hennessey both scored four goals to lead the Saints (4-1) and Josh Huiatt and Judge Murphy added two.
Brian Madden, Joseph Bussinelli and Dylan Hanley all scored twice for Western New England (4-1).
SUNY POTSDAM 16, CASTLETON 3
Cam Talcott and Peyton Walsh both scored five goals to lead SUNY Potsdam past host Castleton (Vt.) in a nonconference game.
Alex Burley added two goals for the Bears (2-1).
Chris LaBonte scored two goals for Castleton (0-4).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
ST. LAWRENCE 18, SUNY PLATTSBURGH 7
Rachel Burke supplied three goals as the Saints defeated the Cardinals in a nonconference game in Plattsburgh.
The Saints (4-0) trailed 3-2 after one quarter then went on a 10-1 run in the second quarter.
Callie O’Neil, Jacqui Cloutier and Jaime Allan all scored twice for the Saints.
Lindsay Guzzetta led the Cardinals (1-2) with three goals.
BASEBALL
SAINTS SWEEP THOMAS
St. Lawrence University improved to 5-1 this season with a doubleheader sweep of Thomas in Davenport, Fla.
The Saints won the opening game 5-4 and won game two 6-1.
No other information was available.
MUHLENBERG 8, CLARKSON 3
Kent Wilson, Colby Brouillette and Tommy Bianchi all lined two hits for Clarkson (2-3) in a nonconference loss to Muhlenberg in Auburndale, Fla.
Jake Swerdloff went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs to lead Muhlenberg (8-2).
SOFTBALL
CLARKSON DROPS PAIR
The Golden Knights opened their nonconference season with a pair of losses in Leesburg, Fla.
Wisconsin-La Crosse defeated Clarkson 7-0 in the opening game, led by a three-hit shutout from Elize Weinzieri, who struck out five.
Ramapo beat Clarkson 10-2 in the second game. Sarah Vaccaro went 2-for-2 for Clarkson and Carli Egan went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs for Ramapo.
KANGAROOS LOSE TWICE
The Kangaroos (0-6) endured a long day in Fort Myers, Fla., falling 19-3 to Central and then 12-0 to SUNY Oneonta in nonconference games.
Sophia Harris lined two hits for SUNY Canton against Central. Selana Tasli led the Kangaroos with three hits against SUNY Oneonta and Mackenzie Currie added two.
MEN’S TENNIS
FRANKLIN & MARSHALL 6, ST. LAWRENCE 3
Broderick Pinto won a singles match and was on a winning doubles team for SLU (4-3) in a nonconference loss to Franklin & Marshall in Orlando.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
FRANKLIN & MARSHALL 9, ST. LAWRENCE 0
St. Lawrence (4-2) were swept by Franklin & Marshall in a nonconference match in Orlando.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.