OSWEGO — Sebastian Geiger totaled nine points, including seven goals, and goalie Jacob Mattice made 15 saves to record the shutout as Clarkson blanked SUNY Oswego 13-0 Tuesday in a nonconference men’s lacrosse game.
Matt Reilly contributed two goals and two assists, and Thomas Fiebich recorded four assists for the Golden Knights, who improved to 4-0.
It marked Clarkson’s first shutout since 2015, when it blanked St. John Fisher 14-0. The shutout also was only the second in the program’s past 55 seasons.
Clarkson took advantage of numerous penalties on the Lakers. The Knights converted on five of their 12 chances with an extra player.
Aiden Kenyon finished with 19 saves for SUNY Oswego (1-2).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
ST. LAWRENCE 18, SUNY OSWEGO 7
Freshman Neve Ley netted a hat trick and Charlotte Powell scored two goals and added three assists to lead the Saints past the Lakers in a nonconference game at Hall-Leet Stadium.
Callie O’Neil, Laura Wells, Jaime Allan, Jacqui Cloutier and Rachel Burke all scored twice, while Morgan Arakelian recorded four assists in the win for St. Lawrence (2-0).
Goalie Raelynn Bovenzi made five saves to record the win for the Saints and Courtney Lynn finished out the game with four stops.
Sela Wiley and Julia Quirk each scored a pair of goals for SUNY Oswego (0-4).
SOFTBALL
ALFRED 8, SUNY POTSDAM 2
Ashley Lugo drove in a pair of runs as the Saxons beat the Bears in a nonconference game at Clermont, Fla.
Alexa Woluewich doubled for Alfred (3-1).
Giavanna Marco ripped an RBI-single for SUNY Potsdam (0-3).
NORDIC SKIING
CLARKSON MEN FIFTH
Conner Roberts finished 10th in the 7.5-kilometer race as Clarkson was fifth after day one of the USCSA National Championships in Lake Placid.
Roberts turned in a mark of 20:49.0 to get second-team All-American status.
In the women’s competition, Lillian Magnus and Ava Schieffert finished 14th and 15th, respectively, in the 7.5K race.
ALPINE SKIING
HULBERT LEADS KNIGHTS SKIERS
Clarkson’s Taylor Hubert placed 34th in the women’s giant slalom at the USCSA National Championships in Lake Placid.
Hubert registered a two-run time of 2:25.81 as the Golden Knights women were sixth in the team standings after the first day.
Shannon Quiles claimed 44th spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.