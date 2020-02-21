CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Elizabeth Giguère scored all four goals as the Clarkson University women’s hockey team beat Harvard, 4-1, in an ECAC Hockey game Friday at Bright-Landry Hockey Center.
Marie-Pier Coulombe stopped 42 shots for the Golden Knights (22-5-6 overall, 13-4-4 ECAC).
Kat Hughes netted a goal and Becky Dutton turned aside 29 shots for the Crimson (15-12-1, 14-6-1).
ST. LAWRENCE 3, DARTMOUTH 2
Kalie Grant’s power-play goal in the second period helped the Saints fend off the Big Green in ECAC play at Hanover, N.H.
Shailynn Snow collected a goal and an assist for St. Lawrence (13-13-7, 8-9-4).
Lotti Odnoga and Currie Putrah each scored third-period goals for Dartmouth (7-18-3, 4-14-3).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UNION 79, ST. LAWRENCE 64
Mike Concannon’s 18 points lifted the Dutchmen to a Liberty League victory over the Saints in Canton.
Chris Lovisolo added 15 points for Union (14-9,11-6).
Lukas Hicks generated 17 points and 11 rebounds for St. Lawrence (8-15, 6-11).
RENSSELAER 74, CLARKSON 71
Will Rubin came off the bench to score 17 points as the Engineers held off the Golden Knights for a Liberty League victory at Potsdam.
Dom Black and Jonny Angbazo each scored 13 points for Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (21-3, 16-1).
Chris Hulbert notched 22 points for Clarkson (7-16, 5-11).
SUNY POTSDAM 91, SUNY ONEONTA 83
Tyrese Baptiste logged a double-double of 28 points and 15 rebounds as the Bears defeated the Red Dragons in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Isaiah Brown posted 27 points for SUNY Potsdam (19-5, 14-3).
Kevin Mackin scored 23 points for SUNY Oneonta (17-7, 13-4).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 69, UNION 56
Katie Frederick’s double-double of 17 points and 19 rebounds helped the Saints top the Dutchwomen in a Liberty League matchup at Canton.
Ava McCann and Dylan Watkiss each chipped in 16 points for St. Lawrence (17-7, 13-4).
Amber Raisner led all scorers with 18 points for Union (10-13, 7-10).
RENSSELAER 61, CLARKSON 50
Sam Krumbhaar collected 24 points as the Engineers used a strong third quarter to beat the Golden Knights in a Liberty League game at Potsdam.
Ines Ortea added 12 points for RPI (15-9, 11-6).
Mariah Benavides notched 16 points for Clarkson (7-15, 3-13).
SUNY POTSDAM 64, SUNY ONEONTA 59
Carolina LaFountain led a balanced attack with 16 points as the Bears stopped the Red Dragons in SUNYAC play at Potsdam.
Devyn Elliott contributed 15 points for SUNY Potsdam (9-14, 6-11), which had four players with double-digit points.
Casey Hayes was the game’s high-scorer with 18 points for SUNY Oneonta (11-13, 8-9).
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
SAINTS MEN WIN AT HOME
Kevin Danaher captured the shot put and weight throw in personal-best distances to highlight the St. Lawrence men’s victory in the six-team SLU Open in Canton.
Danaher improved his best distance by 1.14 meters with a throw of 17.03. He also won the shot (15.69) for another personal mark.
Noah Garfield captured the high jump and 60-meter hurdles for the Saints, who won with 197.5 points. SUNY Plattsburgh finished second with 154.
In the women’s event, the Saints’ Eliza O’Donnell won the mile and beat her personal best by 10 seconds, to help SLU to second place.
O’Donnell finished in 5 minutes, 19.62 seconds. SLU totaled 211.5 points, just two points behind winner SUNY Plattsburgh.
VOLLEYBALL
POTSDAM 3, DEAN 2
Zaire Rogers hammered 15 kills as SUNY Potsdam rallied from a pair of deficits to outlast Dean College in Franklin, Mass.
Rogers added 24 digs and Brendan Wall finished with 10 kills for Potsdam, which won 20-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 15-8.
