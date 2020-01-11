PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Elizabeth Giguere totaled four points, including three assists, and goalie Marie-Pier Coulombe made 17 saves to record the shutout as Clarkson’s women’s hockey team blanked Brown, 6-0, on Saturday in an ECAC Hockey game at Meehan Auditorium.
Ranked fifth and sixth in the national polls, the Golden Knights (15-3-4, 6-2-2 ECAC Hockey) bounced back after a 5-2 loss at Yale on Friday night.
Giguere moved into second place among Clarkson’ all-time leading scorers with 184 career points.
The nation’s top-goal scorer this season with 22 tallies, the junior right wing surpassed 2014 Patty Kazmaier Award winner Jamie Lee Rattray for second in school history.
Also for Clarkson, Kayla Friesen contributed two goals and an assist and Gabrielle David, Kristy Pidgeon and Emily Wisnewski scored a goal each against Brown (1-13-1, 1-8-1).
YALE 2, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Grace Lee scored the deciding goal with 3:16 left in regulation as the Bulldogs edged the Saints in an ECAC Hockey game at Ingalls Rink in New Haven, Conn.
Goalie Gianna Meloni stopped 18 of 19 shots faced to record the win for Yale (9-9, 6-4).
Jessica Poirier scored a goal in the second period for the Saints (8-8-5, 3-4-2) and goalie Lucy Morgan finished with 28 saves.
NEW ENGLAND 4, SUNY CANTON 2
Four different players scored a goal each as the Pilgrims defeated the Kangaroos in a nonconference game in Canton.
Goalie Julia Benjamin stopped 32 of 34 shots faced to post the win for the University of New England (9-2-1).
Verity Lewis and Ashley Gillies scored a goal each for SUNY Canton (3-9-1), while goalie Brooke Susac finished with 23 saves.
FRANKLIN PIERCE 7, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Nicole Amato and Becca Kniss each scored a pair of goals to lead the Ravens to victory in a nonconference game against the Bears in Potsdam.
Emme Ostrander made 35 saves to post the win for Franklin Pierce (14-6).
Emily Dellaneve scored the lone goal for SUNY Potsdam (5-8).
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY POTSDAM 5, NEUMANN 3
SUNY Potsdam scored four goals in the third period to pull off a comeback victory over Neumann in a nonconference game in Potsdam.
Bryce Ferrell, Tom Terranova, Brett Horn and Joey Sollazzo each scored third-period goals for the Bears (3-12-1), which trailed 2-1 after two periods.
Jack Bloem also scored for Potsdam, which received 30 saves from Michael Paglucca.
Richie Brusco, Glenn Florczak and Dan Cangelosi scored for Neumann (4-10).
SUNY CANTON 1, BUFFALO STATE 1 (OT)
Jesse Farabee’s power-play goal with 3:51 remaining in regulation forged a tie for SUNY Canton against Buffalo State in Buffalo.
Michael Cerasuolo made 46 saves for SUNY Canton (7-3-2) as the Bengals outshot the Kangaroos 47-20.
Vadim Vasjonkin scored for Buffalo State (6-6-1).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 70, BARD 48
Trent Adamson posted a career-high 22 points as the Saints downed the Raptors in a Liberty League game at Annandale-on-Hudson.
Miles Davis chipped in 11 points for St. Lawrence (3-8, 1-4).
Elliot Harris posted 19 points for Bard (0-11, 0-5).
VASSAR 82, CLARKSON 64
Zach Johnson’s 20 points and 15 rebounds led the Brewers to a Liberty League victory over the Golden Knights in Poughkeepsie.
Avni Mustafaj generated 13 points for Vassar (6-6, 2-3).
Chris Hulbert led Clarkson (4-8, 2-3) with 20 points.
SUNY POTSDAM 68, SUNY GENESEO 58
Isaiah Brown generated 21 points as the Bears overcame a one-point halftime deficit to beat the Blue Knights in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
Madrid-Waddington graduate Aaron Armstrong contributed 12 points for SUNY Potdam (8-3, 3-1).
Elijah Wingfield tallied 18 points for SUNY Geneseo (4-7, 1-3).
SUNY CANTON 74, MAINE MARITIME 69 (OT)
Andrew Fitch’s basket as time expired forced overtime and SUNY Canton went on to prevail for a North Atlantic Conference victory in Castine, Maine.
Fitch tipped in a put-back attempt by Joseph Warner for the tying basket. Quran DuBois scored six of his 15 points in overtime to seal the victory for the Kangaroos (7-8, 3-1), who swept the weekend series.
Justin Chamber-Phillips added 14 points and Fitch and Kahdean Bennett delivered 10 points and seven rebounds each.
DeMerrill Levy led the Mariners (2-10, 0-4) with 23 points and Nicholas DePatsy scored 21.
FINGER LAKES CC 108, JEFFERSON CC 81
Hakeem Dobbins scored 33 points to help Finger Lakes Community College roar out to a 49-27 halftime lead in a Mid-State Athletic Conference game at Canandaigua.
Derek Slwyka added 20 points and Dante Canon-Ford scored 16 for Finger Lakes (11-5, 3-0).
Isiah Murphy led JCC (9-4, 1-1) with 26 points. Liam Bonk scored 15 and Joshua Newman provided 13 points and 10 rebounds.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 90, BARD 40
Five Saints scored in double digits, led by Olivia Middleton’s 15 points, as the Saints (7-5, 3-2) defeated Bard in Liberty League play at Annandale-on-Hudson.
SLU’s Ava McCann finished with 14 points and Annabella Pugliese added 13, while Katie Frederick and Olivia Barringer each scored 12.
Christina Kiser led Bard (5-7, 0-5) with 24 points.
VASSAR 91, CLARKSON 47
Sophie Nick scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Brewers cruised past the Golden Knights in a Liberty League game at Poughkeepsie.
Isa Peczuh hit for 15 points off five 3-pointers for Vassar (8-4, 4-1).
Lauren Bell supplied nine points for Clarkson (5-7, 1-4).
SUNY GENESEO 90, SUNY POTSDAM 48
Lauren Romito (14 points, 11 rebounds) and Kerrin Montgomery (13 points, 12 rebounds) each posted double-doubles as the Blue Knights downed the Bears in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
Canton native Natalie DiSalvo added three points for SUNY Geneseo (10-1, 3-1).
Dyamon Hunter led all scorers with 17 points for SUNY Potsdam (4-6, 1-3).
MAINE MARITIME 64, SUNY CANTON 33
Melinda Ogden netted 15 points as the Mariners pulled away from the Kangaroos in a North Atlantic Conference game at Castine, Maine.
Lauren Plissey added 10 points and 15 rebounds for Maine Maritime Academy (11-3, 4-0).
Autumn Watkins paced SUNY Canton (0-15, 0-4) with 12 points.
JEFFERSON CC 68, FINGER LAKES CC 57
Chesley Raven was one of three double-figure scorers with 26 points and she pulled down a school-record 22 rebounds to pace the Cannoneers (5-6, 2-0) to a Mid-State Athletic Conference win over the Lakers (4-11, 0-2) in Canandaigua.
Ashlyn Eyles scored 24 points and Alyson Crosby contributed 16 for JCC. Abigail DeFisher’s 19 points led FLCC.
SWIMMING
SUNY POTSDAM SWEEPS ST. MICHAEL’S
Andrew McEwen and Ryan Hagadorn each won a pair of individual events and swam on Potsdam’s winning 200-yard medley relay as the Potsdam men defeated Saint Michael’s 158-133 at Maxcy Hall in Potsdam.
Potsdam swept the men’s and women’s events as the Potsdam women defeated Saint Michael’s 150-134.
McEwen won the 50 backstroke and the 50 freestyle for the Bears (2-2).. Hagadorn captured the 100 breaststroke and 100 individual medley. Andrew McCormack also won the 100 backstroke.
In the women’s race, Sam Coombs won the 100, 200 and 500 freestyle events and Iris Curtis claimed the 50 and 100 backstroke and 50 freestyle for Potsdam (2-2). Zoe Gliginac won the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events.
