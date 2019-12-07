POTSDAM – Elizabeth Giguere continued to climb up the Clarkson all-time points list and head coach Matt Desrosiers won his 300th career game for the Golden Knights, which defeated the Union Dutchwomen 5-3 in an ECAC women’s hockey game Saturday at Cheel Arena.
Giguere scored twice, tops the nation with 21 goals and moved into third place on the Clarkson scoring list with her 179th point, surpassing Cayley Mercer, who compiled 178. Jamie Lee Rattray is second with 181 points.
Giguere led four unanswered goals by Clarkson over the second and third periods as the Golden Knights rallied from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits. Brooke McQuigge and Taylor Sawka also scored during the run. Stephanie Markowski and Kayla Friesen each assisted on two goals. Gabrielle David scored in the first period for Clarkson (14-2-4 overall, 5-1-2 ECAC).
Union (2-12-3, 2-4-1) received goals from Megan Ryan and Katelynn Russ for the early lead. Rachel dePerio scored with two seconds remaining.
ST. LAWRENCE 3, RENSSELAER 0
St. Lawrence scored three goals in less than nine minutes of the second period en route to an ECAC Hockey shutout victory over Rensselaer (0-18-1, 0-8-1) at SUNY Canton.
Maggie McLaughlin began the scoring four minutes, 10 seconds into the second period. Steph Keryluk followed at 10:07 with the Saints’ second goal. Jessica Poirier added the third goal on an unassisted shot at 12:45. Jacquie Diffley assisted on the first two goals.
Lucy Morgan made 21 saves for her second shutout of the season for the Saints (6-7-5, 2-3-2).
HAMILTON 6, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Defenseman Kelli Mackey scored three goals to lead Hamilton College to victory over SUNY Potsdam at Maxcy Hall in Potsdam.
Michaela Giuttari, Kate Piacenza and Mya Berretta also scored for Hamilton (4-3). Lucy Condon scored for Potsdam (4-6).
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY POTSDAM 6, MORRISVILLE 2
Potsdam broke open a 2-2 game with four goals in the third period to close out the first semester with a SUNYAC victory in Morrisville.
Ryan Leath, Ben Thompson, Sean Winikates and Nate Zweig each scored in the third for the Bears (2-9-1, 2-6-2). Potsdam also received goals in the first from Michael McArthur and Vincent Guimond. Winikates added an assist.
Kyle Wadden and Eric Melso scored in the second period to help Morrisville (6-5, 5-3) tie the game.
SUNY CANTON 9, ALBERTUS MAGNUS 0
Michael Cerasuolo made 42 saves to record the shutout as the Kangaroos blanked the Falcons in a nonconference game in New Haven, Conn.
Noah Robinson recorded a hat trick in his second collegiate game for SUNY Canton (6-3-1), and Matthew Headland added two goals and an assist.
Thirteen different players registered at least a point for the Kangaroos against Albertus Magnus (0-9-2).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
JEFFERSON CC 82, NORTH COUNTRY CC 74
Liam Bonk scored a team-high 18 points to lift Jefferson Community College past North Country Community College in Watertown for the Cannoneers’ sixth straight win.
Josh Newman put up 16 points on five field goals and five free throws while Isiah Murphy finished the game with 14 points for the Cannoneers (7-3, 7-2).
North Country (5-4, 4-4) received 18 points from Vondell Livingston
SUNY CANTON 78, THOMAS 66 (OT)
Quran DuBois scored a career-high 22 points as the Roos defeated the Terriers in overtime in a North Atlantic Conference game in Canton.
Danny Santana contributed 12 points for SUNY Canton (5-5, 1-1), which outscored Thomas, 14-2, in the overtime period.
Kahdean Bennett added 10 points and hauled in 10 rebounds for the Kangaroos and Andrew Fitch totaled a team-high 13 rebounds.
Jordan Goodson scored 26 points to lead the Terriers (5-3, 1-1).
UNION 97, ST. LAWRENCE 84
Mike Manley scored 29 points and Kevin Jefferson contributed 23 as the unbeaten Dutchmen pulled away to win a Liberty League game over the Saints in Schenectady.
Nate Freeman chipped in with 15 points for Union (4-0, 2-0).
Sophomore Luke Hicks scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for his first double-double of the season for St. Lawrence (1-5, 0-2).
Cale Sargent added 12 points, while Andrew Geschickter and Trent Adamson finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
RENSSELAER 72, CLARKSON 50
Will Rubin scored a team-high 15 points to spark the Engineers, who cruised to victory over the Golden Knights in a Liberty League game in Troy.
Kevin Davis added 12 points for Rensselaer (5-2, 2-0), which forged a 38-18 advantage by halftime and never looked back.
Chris Hulbert scored 17 points to lead Clarkson (2-5, 0-2).
SUNY ONEONTA 62, SUNY POTSDAM 60
Ian Schultz hit a jump shot with four seconds remaining to lift the Red Dragons to victory over the Bears in a SUNYAC game in Oneonta.
Joseph Bull scored 18 points to pace SUNY Oneonta (3-3, 2-0) and Schultz contributed 12 points.
Sophomore guard Isaiah Joseph led SUNY Potsdam (5-2, 1-1) with 20 points and senior guard Danny Delsol-Lowry finished with 15 points and five rebounds.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 68, UNION 52
Junior Katie Frederick totaled 18 points and 12 rebounds to record her second double-double of the season as the Saints defeated the Dutchwomen in a Liberty League game in Schenectady.
Frederick shot eight-for-10 from the field to help spark a strong first half for St. Lawrence (3-4, 1-1), which built a 37-23 lead by halftime.
Ava McCann scored 15 points and Erin Kumler finished with 11 for the Saints, while Annabella Pugliese grabbed 10 rebounds and scored eight points.
Amber Raisner scored 15 points to pace Union (2-4, 1-1).
RPI 77, CLARKSON 63
Celia Tomlinson scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to spark the Engineers, who pulled away in the second half to defeat the Golden Knights in a Liberty League encounter in Troy.
Sam Krumbhaar added 24 points and nine rebounds for Rensselaer (6-1, 2-0).
Molly Stewart finished with a near double-double with 19 points and nine rebounds to lead Clarkson (4-3, 0-2) and Hannah Earl added 11 points.
SUNY POTSDAM 84, SUNY ONEONTA 77
Freshman guard Caroline LaFountain scored a career and game-high 21 points, including draining five 3-pointers, to propel the Bears past the Red Dragons in SUNYAC game in Oneonta.
Sophomore forward Devyn Elliott finished with 20 points and pulled down seven rebounds for SUNY Potsdam (3-4, 1-1).
Jakia Howard and Dyamon Hunter both contributed 18 points for the Bears.
Casey Hayes scored 18 points to lead SUNY Oneonta (2-5, 0-2).
THOMAS 57, SUNY CANTON 34
Addie Brinkman scored 15 points and Karli Stubbs and Kaylee Ravagli contributed 14 points each to spark the Terriers (2-6, 2-0) to an NAC victory over the Kangaroos in Canton.
Autumn Watkins led all scorers with 16 points for SUNY Canton (0-9, 0-2) and Jeanna Manning totaled a team-high nine rebounds.
NORTH COUNTRY CC 81, JEFFERSON CC 55
Ashlyn Eyles scored a game-leading 21 points but it wasn’t enough, as JCC fell at home.
Alyson Crosby added 14 points for the Cannoneers (3-5, 3-4).
Talesa Campbell finished 18 points for NCCC (10-0, 2-0), hitting six 3-pointers.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
FRONCZAK SETS 3 MARKS
Clarkson sophomore Paige Fronczak established three program records as the Golden Knights finished fourth overall at the Don Richards Invitational at the Rochester Institute of Technology.
Fronczak, who won the 50 freestyle in record time on Friday, placed second Saturday in the 200 freestyle with a Clarkson record time of 1.58.27. She won the 100 freestyle in a school-record time of 53.01 seconds. Fronczak broke her own marks in the 50 and 100 free.
The Golden Knights’ 200 medley relay finished third and the 400 freestyle relay placed second.
MEN’S SWIMMING
CLARKSON TAKES 2ND AT INVITE
Jacob Baker placed in the top three in four events as the Golden Knights finished second at the Don Richards Invitational in Rochester.
Baker won the 100 backstroke in 53.27 seconds and placed second in the 100 butterfly. He also finished second in the 200 backstroke and 200 butterfly for Clarkson, which compiled 813 points to place behind host RIT.
Clarkson’s Johnny Magnuson finished second in the 100 breaststroke, Benjamin Thibert was second in the 100 backstroke and Paul Braun placed second in the 200 free.
MEN’S INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
SAINTS PLACE SECOND
Kevin Danaher and Noah Garfield won the weight throw and high jump, respectively, as St. Lawrence placed second overall at the Saints Holiday Relays in Canton.
Danaher’s personal-best toss of 15.40 meters and Garfield’s leap of 1.94 meters each qualified them for the Atlantic Region Conference Championships. Garfield also finished second in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.90 seconds.
Plattsburgh State won the meet with 176 points, nine ahead of the Saints.
SUNY Potsdam’s Adam Parker won the shot put for his seventh career victory. The Potsdam native won with a distance of 14.79. The Bears’ Cody Lyon finished third in the long jump.
WOMEN’S INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
MERCHANT HIGHLIGHTS RELAYS
SLU’s Kathleen Merchant captured the shot put with a personal best, qualifying for the All-Atlantic Regional Conference Championships during the Saints Holiday Relays in Canton.
Merchant recorded a distance of 12.59 meters to capture the event. She finished second in the weight throw with another personal record of 13.81 meters.
The Saints distance relay took first in 13:33.91 as SLU recorded 141 points as a team to finish second out of five teams. SUNY Plattsburgh won with 196 points.
