POTSDAM — Two goals from Elizabeth Giguere, her ninth and 10th of the season, sent the Clarkson University women’s hockey team to a 2-1 win over Colgate in a game at Cheel Arena on Friday night.
Giguere has done damage in the past against the Raiders (6-5-1 overall, 1-2-0 ECAC Hockey), scoring an overtime goal to beat Colgate in the 2018 national title game.
Michaela Pejzlova and Gabrielle David assisted on the second goal for Clarkson (8-1-2, 3-0). Tanner Gates scored a shorthanded goal for Colgate.
CORNELL 4, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Amy Curlew scored two goals in the first period and Grace Graham scored twice in the third as the Big Red (5-0, 3-0) defeated St. Lawrence University in an ECAC Hockey game at SUNY Canton.
Rachel Teslak scored for the Saints (4-4-2, 1-1-0).
SUNY POTSDAM 5, BUFFALO STATE 0
Alexa Pfeiffer made 24 saves as the Bears shut out Buffalo State (0-3) in an NEWHL game in Potsdam.
Miranda Kolb scored two goals and assisted on another for SUNY Potsdam (2-1). Natalie Wasielewski added one goal and two assists and Alex Quinn and Delphine Leonard also scored for the Bears.
SUNY CORTLAND 3, SUNY CANTON 1
Quinn Metcalfe scored the go-ahead goal with 29 seconds left in the second period as SUNY Cortland (3-0) defeated the Kangaroos in an NEWHL game in Canton.
Kirsten MacDowell and Katie DeVoe also scored for SUNY Cortland. Ashley Gillies scored for the Kangaroos (0-2-1).
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY CORTLAND 4, SUNY POTSDAM 2
Ethan Homitz scored twice to send the Red Dragons (1-2, 1-1) past SUNY Potsdam in a SUNYAC game at Cortland.
Stefano Alonzi scored one goal with two assists and Tommy Ritchie also scored.
Ben Thompson and Rob Clerc scored for the Bears (0-2-1).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 75, SUNY CANTON 67
Thomas Jayquan scored 17 points to send the Bears past SUNY Canton in the nonconference opener for both teams at Potsdam.
Danny Delsol-Lowry scored 14 points and Brandon Segar Jr. added 11.
Joseph Werner led the Kangaroos with 23 points and 14 rebounds. Quran Dubois scored 15 points and Andrew Fitch and Zaavan Pedlar both added 10.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 77, CAZENOVIA 62
Devyn Elliott scored 28 points and snagged 24 rebounds to lead the Bears to a win over Cazenovia in the opening game of the Kevin Fee Tournament at SUNY Canton.
The Bears will face Coast Guard at 3 today in the title game and SUNY Canton will meet Cazenovia in the consolation game at 1 p.m.
Dyamon Hunter scored 19 points and Jakia Howard added 10 points with 15 rebounds for the Bears.
Danielle Caivana scored 26 points for Cazenovia.
COAST GUARD 91, SUNY CANTON 46
Joie Culkin scored 20 points for the Kangaroos in a loss to Coast Guard. Autumn Kunes added 10 points for SUNY Canton.
Kyra Hartman scored 17 points for Coast Guard, which led 21-5 after the first quarter. Jacqueline Ward scored 16 points and Annabella Farabaugh added 15 points.
HUDSON VALLEY CC 86, JEFFERSON CC 85
Emily Erickson scored 23 points as the Vikings edged the Cannoneers in a Region 3 game in Troy.
Hudson Valley Community College (2-1, 1-0) made 15 3-pointers on the night, including five from Erickson.
Alexandra Rifenburg chipped in with 14 points for the Vikings.
Alyson Crosby scored a game-high 36 points for Jefferson Community College (0-2, 0-1), Chelsey Raven and Ashlyn Eyles each scored 13 points and Bailey Zicari finished with 11.
VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON 3, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Rachel Reusch led top-seeded Clarkson with 12 kills in a 26-24, 25-17, 25-17 sweep of No. 4 SLU in a Liberty League semifinal at Potsdam.
Clarkson (24-5) will face No. 2 Ithaca (18-9), which swept No. 3 RIT 25-18, 25-20, 25-22 in the second semifinal, at 4 p.m. today in the championship match.
Maddie Bredehoeft added 10 kills for Clarkson and Isabelle Crow supplied 33 assists.
Natalie Piper led the Saints (22-10) with eight kills and Jenna Britton added 24 assists.
