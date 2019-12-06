POTSDAM — Elizabeth Giguere scored a goal and assisted on two more, becoming Clarkson’s all-time leader in assists, as the Golden Knights defeated the Rensselaer Engineers 5-0 in a women’s ECAC Hockey game Friday at Cheel Arena.
Giguere picked up her 105th career assist, breaking Jamie Lee Rattray’s record of 104, with 16 seconds to go in the first period.
Ella Shelton scored the first two goals for Clarkson (13-2-4 overall, 4-1-2 ECAC Hockey) and Brooke McQuiggue and Meaghan Hector also scored.
Marie-Pier Colulombe stopped 10 shots and Marie Dedert added one to shut out the Engineers (0-17-1, 0-7).
ST. LAWRENCE 1, UNION 1 (OT)
Anna Segedi scored a shorthanded goal at 5 minutes, 19 seconds of the third period to help the Saints (5-7-5, 1-3-2) salvage a tie in an ECAC Hockey game at SUNY Canton. Maia Martinez scored for Union (2-11-3, 2-3-1) in the second period.
SUNY OSWEGO 2, SUNY CANTON 1
Mia Conboy scored with 16 seconds left in the second period to give SUNY Oswego a win in a NEWHL game in Canton.
Sarah Kosnaskie scored in the first period for the Kangaroos (0-7-1).
Eryn Stewart tied the game for the Lakers (7-2-1, 5-2-1) at 1:15 into the second period.
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY CANTON 4, SUNY PLATTSBURGH 3
Max Routledge scored twice in the second period as SUNY Canton (5-3-1) won a nonconference game in Plattsburgh. Jesse Farabee and Brendan McCormick also scored for the Kangaroos.
Ryan Kuhn, Ryan Hogg and Adam Tretowicz scored for the Cardinals (3-6-1).
MORRISVILLE 3, SUNY POTSDAM 2 (OT)
Ryan Bochert scored a power-play goal in overtime to send the Mustangs (6-4, 5-2) to a SUNYAC win in Morrisville.
Eric Melso scored a game-tying goal midway through the third period for Morrisville. Jestin Somero also scored for the Mustangs.
Michael McArthur and Ryan Lieth scored for the Bears (6-4, 5-2).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
RENSSELAER 74, ST. LAWRENCE 60
Celia Tomlinson scored 20 points and Ines Ortea added 18 as the Engineers (5-1, 1-0) won a Liberty League game in Troy.
Erin Kumler led the Saints (2-4, 0-1) with 17 points. Ava McCann scored 13 and Olivia Barringer added 12 with Kate Frederick grabbing 12 rebounds.
UNION 47, CLARKSON 45
Anna Metcalf made two free throws with five seconds left to give Union a win in a Liberty League game in Schenectady.
Megan Lee finished with 12 points to lead Union (2-3, 1-0).
Emma Buonanno scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Clarkson (4-2, 0-1) and Mariah Benavides added 10 points.
SUNY NEW PALTZ 74, SUNY POTSDAM 42
Marion Dietz supplied 16 points as the Hawks (4-1, 1-0) won a SUNYAC game in New Paltz. Bella Barner scored nine points and Dyamon Hunter grabbed 11 rebounds for the Bears (2-4, 0-1).
THOMAS 66, SUNY CANTON 48
Karli Stubbs scored 23 points to send Thomas College (1-6, 1-0) to an NAC victory in Canton. Addie Brinkman scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Thomas. Joie Culkin led the Kangaroos (0-8, 0-1) with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Autumn Kunes scored 12 points and Autumn Watkins added 10.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 83, SUNY NEW PALTZ 70
Isaiah Joseph finished with 21 points to lead five SUNY Potsdam players in double figures for the SUNYAC win in New Paltz. Jayquan Thomas scored 15 points and Tyrese Baptiste added 13 for the Bears (5-1, 1-0). Aaron Armstrong scored 11 points and Danny Delsol-Lowry added 10.
R.J. Meyers-Turner led New Paltz (2-3, 0-1) with 27 points.
THOMAS 59, SUNY CANTON 56
Zach Mackinnon supplied 19 points as Thomas (5-2, 1-0) defeated the Kangaroos in an NAC game in Canton. Danny Santana scored 17 points and Quran DuBois added 11 for the Kangaroos (4-5, 0-1).
RENSSELAER 91, ST. LAWRENCE 54
Mason Memmelaar scored 23 points to send the Engineers (4-2, 1-0) to a Liberty League win in Troy. Cale Sargent led the Saints (1-4, 0-1) with 16 points and Christopher Jeffrey and Luke Hicks each produced 10.
UNION 74, CLARKSON 57
Andrew Laub picked up 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Dutchmen (3-0, 1-0) to a Liberty League victory in Schenectady. Reese Swedberg led Clarkson (2-4, 0-1) with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
VOLLEYBALL
VAZQUEZ LANDS SECOND TEAM HONOR
Jefferson Community College’s Maggie Vazquez was selected to the NJCAA Division III All-American second team, JCC announced.
Vazquez, a sophomore for the Cannoneers, also was an NJCAA all-tournament team selection. A former Sandy Creek standout, Vazquez finished with 446 kills, 289 digs and 98 blocks.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
FRONCZAK LEADS CLARKSON
Paige Fronczak won the 50 freestyle for the only win for Clarkson during the first day of the RIT Invitational. Clarkson’s men are in second place with 250 points and the host Tigers lead with 495. RIT also leads the women’s competition with 388 points and Clarkson’s women are fifth with 153.
SQUASH
SAINTS SWEPT
Drexel earned an 8-1 win over the SLU men and beat SLU’s women 9-0 in Philadelphia. Enzo Corigliano won in five sets to score the lone point for the SLU men (1-3). The women’s team fell to 0-7.
