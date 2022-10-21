CANTON — Julia Giroux led the St. Lawrence University women’s volleyball team with 25 kills in a 25-21, 27-25, 21-25, 25-22 victory over Bates in a nonconference match Friday.
CANTON — Julia Giroux led the St. Lawrence University women’s volleyball team with 25 kills in a 25-21, 27-25, 21-25, 25-22 victory over Bates in a nonconference match Friday.
Lainey Roman added 17 kills for the Saints (6-16 overall).
CLARKSON 3, SKIDMORE 0
Sara Galante supplied 11 kills as Clarkson (12-9, 7-0) produced a 25-18, 25-13, 25-14 sweep of Skidmore in a Liberty League match in Potsdam.
Kristin Werdine added 10 kills for the Golden Knights.
SUNY POTSDAM 3, SUNY PLATTSBURGH 2
Jessica Ader produced 13 kills to lead the Bears (12-10, 2-7) to a 26-28, 25-18, 17-25, 25-19, 15-6 win over the Cardinals in a SUNYC match in Potsdam.
FIELD HOCKEY
RENSSELAER 4, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Rachel Banister scored two goals to lead Rensselaer (7-8, 1-5) past St. Lawrence in a Liberty League game in Troy.
Anna Coyne scored for SLU (4-10, 0-6),
SWIMMING AND DIVING
SKIDMORE SWEEPS SAINTS
Lulu Rauch (1,000-meter freestyle, 500 freestyle) and Maggie Wenger (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) each won two events for the SLU women in a 147-144 loss to Skidmore in the nonconference opener in Canton.
Skidmore defeated the Saints 208-59 in the men’s competition.
