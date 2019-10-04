DULUTH, Minn. — The Clarkson University women’s hockey team rallied from an early deficit to defeat Minnesota-Duluth, 4-2, in a nonconference game Friday night.
The Bulldogs (0-1 overall) led Clarkson 2-1 after the first period off goals from Gabbie Hugues and Sydney Brodt. Clarkson’s Avery Mitchell scored in between those two goals.
Brooke McQuiggue scored a power-play goal midway through the second period to tie the game for Clarkson (3-0). Michaela Pejzlova scored the game-winning goal at 16 minutes, 54 seconds of the second period, and Elizabeth Giguere added a goal 1:13 into the third period.
Giguere added an assist and reached the 150 point mark for her career. She has tied Carly Mercer (2014) and Genevieve Bannon (2017) for fourth place on Clarkson’s all-time scoring list.
ST. LAWRENCE 5, NEW HAMPSHIRE 5 (OT)
St. Lawrence University (1-2-1) blew a 3-1 lead but rallied with two extra-attacker goals in the final 3 minutes, 17 seconds, to pick up a tie with the Wildcats in a nonconference game at Hanover, N.H.
Shailynn Snow scored at 16:43 of the third and Skylar Podvey scored the tying goal at 18:16.
Freshman Anna Segedi scored her fourth and fifth goals of the weekend and Rachel Teslak added another goal to put SLU up 3-1 at 3:54 of the second.
The Wildcats (1-1-1) scored four straight goals to end the second period to go ahead 5-3. Paige Rynne scored twice for UNH. Carlee Turner, Meghara McManus and Emily Rickwood also scored for the Wildcats.
MEN’S SOCCER
BROCKPORT 5, SUNY POTSDAM 1
The Golden Eagles scored four goals in the first half to knock off SUNY Potsdam in a SUNYAC game in Brockport.
Jason Hayes scored 31 seconds into the game for Brockport (6-4-1, 1-2-0).
Zach Langelotti, D.J. Taylor and Jeff Hibbard scored the other first-half goals. Matthew Stefaniw scored in the second half.
Justin Lamando scored for the Bears (3-8-1, 1-2-0) to cut the lead to 2-1.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
BROCKPORT 2, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Kiley Longin scored twice in the first 28 minutes to lead Brockport (6-4-1, 2-1-0) past the Bears in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Kristina Sanchez scored in the 38th minute on a penalty kick for SUNY Potsdam (5-6, 1-2).
VOLLEYBALL
SAINTS WIN TWICE
Natalie Piper led SLU (16-3) with 27 total kills as the Saints defeated Hartwick 25-12, 25-14, 20-25, 25-14 and then swept Morrisville 25-22, 25-19, 25-15 on the opening night of the Canton Classic at SLU.
Jenna Britton added 64 assists for the Saints.
Morrisville picked up a 25-17, 25-10, 25-9 sweep of SUNY Canton (3-13).
Jenna Roat broke the school’s NCAA Division III career digs record in the game, as her 11 against the Mustangs gives her 1,794. Robyn Carroll, who graduated in 2016, had 1,793.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.