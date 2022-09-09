HENNIKER, N.H. — The Clarkson University women’s soccer team scored four unanswered goals to defeat Roger Williams, 4-1, on the opening day of the New England College Tournament on Friday.
Julia Robbins scored the first goal of the game for Roger Williams (1-2 overall).
Clarkson (3-0-1) tied the game with a goal from Rylee Marin in the first half.
Angelina Fahrenkrug, Emily David and Aspen Tlapa scored in the second half for Clarkson.
SUNY POTSDAM 1, NEW ENGLAND 0
Brigid Clark scored an unassisted goal in the 47th minute to send SUNY Potsdam past New England College (0-3-1) in the other opening game of the New England College Tournament.
Ryle Semco made four saves for the Bears (2-2).
Allyson Treichel totaled 25 kills as Clarkson (3-2) opened the North Country Classic with a 25-23, 25-16, 25-23 win over Lasell in Potsdam.
Middlebury defeated Clarkson 25-17, 25-19, 26-25, 25-18 in the night’s second match.
Isabelle Crow finished with 69 assists combined.
Mattie Porter picked up 11 assists in the opener and Lily Snide added 11 in the second match as SLU (1-5) fell 25-12, 25-12, 25-19 to Stevens and 25-17, 25-21, 25-16 to Nazareth on the opening night of the North Country Classic in Canton.
Vivian Zymeck led SLU with nine kills against Stevens and Julia Giroux picked up 14 kills against Nazareth.
Alyssa Adams produced 11 kills for the Golden Bears (0-4) in a 28-26, 25-20, 25-21 loss to Elmira on the first day of the North Country Classic in Canton.
Michaella DeCapua added 13 assists for SUNY Canton.
