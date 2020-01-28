SCHENECTADY — Julia Gosling scored one goal and assisted on another in the third period to lead the St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team to a 2-0 victory over Union in an ECAC Hockey game Tuesday night.
The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 2 in Schenectady but was moved after the death of Union player Rachel de Perio’s father.
Gosling scored the first goal of the game for the Saints (11-10-5 overall, 6-6-2 conference) at 5 minutes, 29 seconds of the third period and then assisted on a power-play goal from Rachel Teslak at 9:09.
Lucy Morgan stopped 17 shots to shut out Union (5-17-5, 5-8-3).
n Luke Hicks scored 22 points and Andrew Geschickter added 15 to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s basketball team to a 65-64 win over Clarkson in a Liberty League game in Canton. Chris Jeffrey scored 11 points and Trent Adamson grabbed 13 rebounds for the Saints (6-10, 4-6). Chris Hulbert led Clarkson (4-13, 2-8) with 21 points and Roburt Welch contributed 10.
n The St. Lawrence University women’s basketball team used a strong second half to defeat Clarkson 51-32 in a Liberty League game in Canton. Ava McCann scored 13 points for the Saints (12-5, 8-2) and Katie Frederick grabbed 10 rebounds. Hannah Earl scored eight points for the Golden Knights (6-10, 2-8).
