Bears split twin bill with Tigers

SUNY Potsdam

PLATTSBURGH — Tyler Gould scored with 63 seconds left in overtime to give the SUNY Potsdam men’s lacrosse team an 11-10 victory over SUNY Plattsburgh in a SUNYAC game Wednesday.

Gould finished with three goals for the Bears (7-7 overall, 1-5 conference). Owen Walsh and Drew Rose each scored two goals.

