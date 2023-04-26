PLATTSBURGH — Tyler Gould scored with 63 seconds left in overtime to give the SUNY Potsdam men’s lacrosse team an 11-10 victory over SUNY Plattsburgh in a SUNYAC game Wednesday.
Gould finished with three goals for the Bears (7-7 overall, 1-5 conference). Owen Walsh and Drew Rose each scored two goals.
Mike Walsh led SUNY Plattsburgh (2-12, 0-6) with two goals.
SUNY CANTON 15, SUNY COBLESKILL 5
Alex Jacobs registered three goals and two assists to lead SUNY Canton (5-8, 3-3) past SUNY Cobleskill in an NAC game in Canton.
Alec Gorman and Tanner Amell each scored three goals for the Kangaroos.
Sean D’Amaro scored twice for SUNY Cobleskill (8-4, 3-4).
Samantha DeCondo led Utica (9-6) with seven goals in a nonconference victory in Canton.
Samantha Dayter and Maddy Caron both scored three goals for the Kangaroos (6-7).
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 19, SUNY POTSDAM 9
Lindsay Guzzetta scored five goals for SUNY Plattsburgh (7-8, 3-6) in a SUNYAC victory over SUNY Potsdam in Plattsburgh.
Tessa Pierce led SUNY Potsdam (2-13, 0-9) with three goals.
HAMILTON 11, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Michael Tallarida went 3-for-4 for Hamilton (17-11) in a nonconference victory over St. Lawrence in Clinton.
Tynan Creagh and Timothy Connor doubled for the Saints (9-18).
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 16, SUNY CANTON 3
Alex Kornblau went 4-for-4 for the Cardinals (12-17) in a nonconference victory against SUNY Canton in Plattsburgh.
Ty Reed and Edilberto Rosado both picked up two hits to lead SUNY Canton (10-20) .
CASTLETON 15-11, SUNY CANTON 0-1
Samera Rideout picked up four hits for Castleton (16-12) in a nonconference doubleheader sweep of SUNY Canton in Castleton, Vt.
Mackenzie Currie went 2-for-2 in game two for the Kangaroos (2-24). Angelina LoPiccolo picked up a hit in each game.
