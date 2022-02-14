LOCAL COLLEGES
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Brittney Gout scored her second goal of the game as the St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team salvaged a 3-3 ECAC tie with Harvard on Monday afternoon at Bright-Landry Hockey Center.
SLU goalie Lucy Morgan made 50 saves and Abby Hustler also scored for the Saints (14-11-7, 10-6-4). Anne Bloomer, Paige Lester and Mia Biotti each netted goals for the Crimson (19-7-1, 14-5-1).
n Lauren DeVaney and Brooke Jarvis each scored 21 points as the William Smith women’s basketball team used a strong start to beat Clarkson, 73-63, in a Liberty League game Monday in Geneva. Olivia Parisi finished with 20 points for the Herons (6-16, 5-10), while Cassidy Dumont scored 19 points off the bench for the Golden Knights (5-17, 4-12).
n Jessica Harris provided 16 points as the host Jefferson Community College women’s basketball team routed Finger Lakes CC, 87-37, in Mid-State Athletic Conference play Sunday. Torie Moore added 12 points for the Cannoneers (15-7, 8-4) while Mary Ellen Querrie was the game’s high-scorer with 21 points for the Lakers (2-22, 1-13).
n Isiah Murphy posted a double-double of 31 points and 11 rebounds as the host JCC men’s hoops team beat FLCC, 71-67, in a MSAC game Sunday. Isaiah Lemon grabbed his own double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Cannoneers (11-12, 7-6), while Devon Payton totaled 23 points for the Lakers (6-20, 3-10).
