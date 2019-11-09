CANTON — Tyler Grochot completed 32 of 39 passes for 294 yards, including six touchdowns, as the St. Lawrence University football team routed Rochester 51-19 in a Liberty League game Saturday at Leckonby Stadium.
Andrew Murphy caught 10 passes for 90 yards for the Saints (4-5 overall, 2-3 Liberty League) and Anthony Ferraro added eight catches for 70 yards. Joseph Viscardo caught three of Grochot’s touchdown passes with six overall receptions for 57 yards.
Jamie Battaglia gained 90 yards on seven carries and former Gouverneur standout Peyton Schmitt rushed for 56 yards on just five carries.
Ricky Hober led SLU’s defense with 11 tackles and Max Gilbert intercepted a pass. Former Potsdam player Braydon Bush led Rochester (0-9, 0-5) with five unassisted tackles.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
CLARKSON 1, CORNELL 1 (OT)
Elizabeth Giguere scored while Clarkson enjoyed a two-player advantage on a power play at 6 minutes, 24 seconds of the third period to help the No. 6 Golden Knights (8-1-3, 3-0-1) tie No. 3 Cornell in an ECAC Hockey game at Cheel Arena.
Cornell (5-0-1, 3-0-1) had taken the lead when Izzy Daniel scored at 3:59 of the third period. Both teams took 29 shots.
ST. LAWRENCE 0, COLGATE 0 (OT)
The Saints (4-4-3, 1-1-1) enjoyed a 33-22 edge in shots, including 4-1 in overtime, but settled for a scoreless tie with Colgate in an ECAC Hockey game at SUNY Canton.
Liz Auby stopped 33 shots for the Raiders (6-5-2, 1-2-1) and Lucy Morgan made 22 saves for the Saints.
SUNY CORTLAND 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Chelsea Allain made 15 saves as SUNY Cortland shut out the Bears (2-2) in an NEWHL game in Potsdam.
Grace Schnorr, Dany Donegan and Quinn Metcalfe scored for the Red Dragons (4-0).
BUFFALO STATE 6, SUNY CANTON 2
Natasha Steinie scored three goals to lead Buffalo State (1-3) past SUNY Canton in an NEWHL game in Canton.
Tristin Stetson, Ky Lackey and Cheyenne Matson also scored for the Bengals.
Ashley Gillies and Sarah Kosnaskie scored for SUNY Canton (0-3-1).
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY GENESEO 10, SUNY CANTON 2
Andrew Romano recorded two goals and four assists to send the Blue Knights (3-0-1) past the Kangaroos in a nonleague game in Geneseo.
Conlan Keenan added one goal and three assists for SUNY Geneseo, and Chris Pena scored two goals with an assist.
AJ D’Orazio and Jesse Farabee scored for the Kangaroos (1-2-1).
SUNY OSWEGO 8, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Travis Broughman scored two goals and assisted on two others to lead the Lakers (3-0) past the Bears in a SUNYAC game in Oswego.
Jody Sullivan, Joseph Molinaro, Tanner Spink, Colton Fletcher, Carson Vance and Jeff Solow also scored for the Lakers.
Rob Clerc scored for the Bears (0-3-1).
MEN’S SOCCER
CLARKSON 0, RENSSELAER 0 (OT)
Mack Walton supplied the winning goal in the shootout as the No. 4 Golden Knights upset the top-seeded Engineers in a Liberty League semifinal in Troy. Clarkson won the shootout 6-5.
Clarkson (11-4-4 overall) will face No. 2 Hobart in the championship game at 3:30 p.m. today with an NCAA Division III Tournament bid going to the winner.
RPI (14-2-3) played its second straight 0-0 game with Clarkson as the teams tied a few weeks ago in Potsdam. The Engineers outshot Clarkson 22-5 and enjoyed an 8-3 edge in corner kicks.
Ian Rooelffs made nine saves for the Golden Knights and Luke Brezek stopped two shots for RPI.
THOMAS 2, SUNY CANTON 1
Josh Irving scored in the 80th minute as Thomas (9-8-1) beat SUNY Canton in a semifinal of the NAC Tournament in Castine, Maine.
Zenawi Bowen scored in the 25th minute for Thomas and Alex Kenmogne tied the game for the Kangaroos (7-10-2) in the 52nd minute.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
WILLIAM SMITH 2, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Amanda Kesler made one save as top-seeded William Smith shut out No. 4 St. Lawrence (11-5) in a Liberty League semifinal in Geneva.
Julia Keogh scored the first goal for the Herons (15-1-1) in the 20th minute and Mariah Deschino added another goal in the 29th minute.
VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON 3, ITHACA 2
Three sets required extra points, including the final one, but the top-seeded Golden Knights (25-5) won their seventh Liberty League title in the last eight years with a 32-30, 21-25, 25-23, 25-27, 20-18 win over No. 2 Ithaca in Potsdam.
Clarkson, which received an NCAA Division III Tournament bid, received 14 kills from Rachel Reusch. Isabelle Crow led Clarkson with 49 assists.
Reagan Stone supplied 36 kills for Ithaca (18-10), which is led by former Clarkson coach Johan Dulfer.
SUNY CANTON 3, NVU-JOHNSON 1
Tatum Lafrance supplied 10 kills as SUNY Canton (9-20) advanced to the NAC championship for the second straight year with a 25-21, 25-18, 19-25, 25-18 win over Northern Vermont-Johnson in a semifinal in Castine, Maine.
SUNY Canton will face Maine-Maritime at noon today in the championship match.
Skye Hansen added nine kills for the Kangaroos.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
JEFFERSON CC 76, SUNY ADIRONDACK CC 61
Liam Bonk scored 16 points to pace a balanced effort as the Cannoneers defeated the Timberwolves in a Region 3 game at the Schenectady YMCA to record their first win of the season.
Joshua Newman scored 13 points for JCC (1-2, 1-1), Justin Omaga totaled 11 points and Jalen Stewart finished with 10 points. The Cannoneers, who built a 44-29 lead by halftime, also fared 15-for-16 from the foul line.
Victor Roca scored a game-high 21 points for SUNY Adirondack (0-2). Fidel Norris contributed 17 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
JEFFERSON CC 72, SUNY ADIRONDACK 37
Chelsey Raven scored 24 points and Ashlyn Eyles added 18 to lead the Cannoneers (1-2) to their first victory of the season, defeating the Timberwolves (0-3) in Region 3 play at the Schenectady YMCA.
Bailey Zicari chipped in 14 points for the Cannoners.
COAST GUARD 81, SUNY POTSDAM 74
Dyamon Hunter scored 34 points, grabbed seven rebounds and added five assists for SUNY Potsdam (1-1) in a loss to Coast Guard in the championship game of the Kevin Fee Tournament at SUNY Canton.
Kyra Hartman led Coast Guard (2-0) with 22 points. Jacqueline Ward scored 18 points and Annabella Farabaugh added 17.
Devyn Elliott scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Bears.
CAZENOVIA 76, SUNY CANTON 61
Danielle Caivana scored 21 points and added 10 assists as Cazenovia (1-1) defeated SUNY Canton in the consolation game at SUNY Canton.
Amy Holland added 18 points and eight steals for Cazenovia.
Autumn Kunes led the Kangaroos (0-2) with 21 points. Shannon St. Andrews scored 16 points with 15 rebounds. Autumn Watkins scored 12 points and Joie Culkin added 10.
ST. JOHN FISHER 62, ST. LAWRENCE 58
Miranda Lynch scored 19 points to lead St. John Fisher in the nonconference opener for both teams in Canton.
Olivia Middleton paced the Saints with 15 points and Ava McCann added 10. Katie Frederick grabbed 14 rebounds for SLU.
SWIMMING
SAINTS SWEEP BARD
Emma Henshaw won both diving competitions to lead the SLU women to a 115-74 victory over Bard in a Liberty League meet in Poughkeepsie. SLU’s men also beat Bard 107-40.
Caleb Way (1,000 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Isaac Brinkman (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly) and Doug Connell (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) each won two events for the men’s team.
CLARKSON SPLITS
Colin Slupe (800 freestyle, 400 freestyle) and Paul Braun (200 freestyle, 200 individual medley) each won two events to lead the Clarkson men to a 171-112 win over Oswego at Clarkson. Oswego won the women’s event 163 1/2-133 1/2.
Paige Fronczak won the 50 and 200 freestyles for the Clarkson women and Paige Wolcott won the 400 and 800 freestyles for Clarkson.
BROCKPORT SWEEPS BEARS
SUNY Brockport’s men defeated host SUNY Potsdam 190-103 and the women’s team beat the Bears 184-103.
Samantha Coombs won the 200 freestyle for the Bears women and Emily Pitz won the 200 butterfly.
Ryan Hagadorn led the men’s team with wins in the 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.