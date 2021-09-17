MORRISVILLE — Tyler Grochot completed 16 of 34 passes for 219 yards, including two touchdowns, to lead the St. Lawrence University football team to a 27-14 nonconference win over Morrisville on Friday night.
Peyton Schmitt rushed for 81 yards and Sean McCormack caught six passes for 68 yards for the Saints (2-1). Jacob Dreisbach led the SLU defense with 11 tackles.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
CORTLAND 2, CLARKSON 1
Lizzy Sabatelle scored the decisive goal with less than 20 minutes left in regulation as SUNY Cortland defeated Clarkson in a nonleague game in Potsdam.
Simone Neivel assisted on the game-winner. Jaden Galluzzo scored the other goal for Cortland (2-3-1) late in the first half as the Red Dragons rallied from a 1-0 deficit.
Chloe Hodge scored for Clarkson (2-3), which received seven saves from Molly DiCaprio. Katrina Klammer made two saves for Cortland.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY POTSDAM WINS IN OSWEGO
Jessica Ader supplied 13 kills as the Bears (3-3) picked up a 25-22, 25-14, 25-17 sweep of Elmira in the Oswego Invitational.
SUNY Canton (0-8) lost 25-10, 25-14, 25-7 to St. John Fisher and had a late game with Utica.
St. Lawrence University (4-5) lost in five sets to St. John Fisher.
CLARKSON BEATS STEVENS
Sara Galante led the Golden Knights (7-2) with 14 kills as Clarkson defeated Stevens 25-12, 25-19, 19-25, 25-23 on the opening night of the Castle Point Challenge in Hoboken, N.J.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.