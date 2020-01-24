POTSDAM — Elizabeth Giguere, the nation’s leading goal scorer, scored two goals and assisted on two others as the No. 7-ranked Clarkson women’s hockey team downed Dartmouth College, 5-1, on Friday in an ECAC Hockey game at Cheel Arena.
Brooke McQuigge contributed a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights (17-4-4, 8-3-2), and Gabrielle David and Taylor Sawka scored a goal each.
Goalie Marie-Pier Coulombe stopped 28 of 29 shots faced to record the win for Clarkson and Kayla Friesen recorded a pair of assists.
Georgia Kraus knocked in a rebound with six seconds left on a two-man advantage power play in the second period to score the lone goal for the Big Green (5-12-3, 2-9-3), and goalie Hannah Humphreys made 28 saves.
HARVARD 2, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Brooke Jovanovich and Kristi Della Rovere scored a goal each in the second period, with Della Rovere scoring the deciding goal with 3:41 left in the period to lift the Crimson past the Saints in an ECAC Hockey game at Appleton Arena in Canton.
Goalie Lindsay Reed stopped 38 of 39 shots faced for Harvard (11-7-1, 10-3-1).
Anna Segedi scored a power-play goal in the first period for St. Lawrence (9-10-5, 4-6-2) and goalie Lucy Morgan finished with 26 saves.
MEN’S HOCKEY
ALBERTUS MAGNUS 4, SUNY CANTON 1
Goalie Pierce Diamond made 38 saves to back the Falcons to victory against the Kangaroos in a nonconference game at Canton.
Four different players scored a goal each for Albertus Magnus (4-14-2).
Bailey Conklin scored a goal for SUNY Canton (9-5-2) and goalie Austin Washkurak finished with 19 stops.
SUNY GENESEO 4, SUNY POTSDAM 2
Carson Kelley scored three goals to propel the No. 3-ranked Knights past the Bears in a SUNYAC game at Geneseo.
Goalie Aaron Mackay stopped 20 of 22 shots faced for SUNY Geneseo (13-3-1, 6-1-1).
Nate Zweig scored a pair of goals for SUNY Potsdam (3-14-1, 2-7-1), and goalie Michael Paglucca finished with 32 saves.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 3, NVU-JOHNSON 0
Zaire Rogers recorded 11 kills and Alec Roy added five aces and 13 assists as Potsdam won its first match in program history, at Johnson, Vt.
Potsdam defeated Northern Vermont University-Johnson 25-19, 25-22, 25-14.
Rogers added 11 digs and Kiernan Morgan supplied five kills for the Bears.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 78, RIT 74
Trent Adamson scored 21 points and Andrew Geschickter contributed 20 points as the Saints outlasted the Tigers to win a Liberty League game in Canton.
Cale Sargent scored 15 points and Luke Hicks totaled seven rebounds for St. Lawrence (5-9, 3-5).
Cobey Adekanbi totaled 21 points and 15 rebounds for Rochester Institute of Technology, Keegan Ocorr scored 15 points and Curtis Nesbit chipped in 13 points.
SUNY CANTON 79, HUSSON 63
Quran DuBois 22 points and George Nehma contributed 15 points, both career highs, to pace a balanced effort as the Kangaroos downed the Eagles (6-10, 4-2) in an Northern Atlantic Conference game at Canton.
Danny Santana scored 14 points for SUNY Canton (10-8, 6-1) and Joseph Werner added 13 points and seven rebounds.
SUNY POTSDAM 77, OSWEGO STATE 67
Isaiah Brown scored 24 points and added 10 rebounds as SUNY Potsdam powered its way to a SUNYAC victory over Oswego State in Potsdam.
Danny Delsol-Lowry contributed 19 points and Jayquan Thomas finished with 16 points and four steals for the Bears (12-3, 7-1).
Brandan Gartland scored 13 points and Joe Sullivan added 12 for Oswego (11-4, 5-3).
HOBART 77, CLARKSON 44
Tucker Lescoe scored 21 points and Jackson Meshanic totaled 17 points and 13 rebounds as the Statesmen cruised past the Golden Knights in a Liberty League game at Potsdam.
Sam Allen added 10 points for Hobart, which built a 36-26 advantage by halftime.
Roburt Welch scored 13 points to lead Clarkson, and Ryan Miles-Ferguson and Matt Higgins scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 69, RIT 56
Ava McCann netted 23 points as the Saints earned a Liberty League win over the Tigers at Canton.
Katie Frederick posted a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds for St. Lawrence (10-5, 6-2).
Sabrina Wolfe totaled 17 points and 10 rebounds for Rochester Institute of Technology (6-9, 4-4).
WILLIAM SMITH 63, CLARKSON 55
Stavriana Dimitrakopoulou scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures as William Smith overcame a career night by Clarkson’s Hannah Earl for a Liberty League victory at Potsdam.
Stella Davis scored 13 points, and Olivia Parisi and Lauren DeVaney added 11 points apiece for the Herons (9-6, 5-3).
Earl registered a career-high 27 points, 10 more than her previous high, to lead Clarkson (6-8, 2-6). Rachel Marion finished with 14 points.
SUNY POTSDAM 67, SUNY OSWEGO 56
Jakia Howard scored 14 points and pulled down 20 rebounds, 13 defensive, as SUNY Potsdam beat Oswego State in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
Devyn Elliott scored 16 points for Potsdam (6-8, 3-5). Dyamon Hunter added 12 points and Caroline LaFountain 11.
Sydni Eure scored 17 points for Oswego (6-8, 2-6) and Morgan Wolanin finished with 12. Former South Jefferson athlete Quincey Zimmerman scored 10 points and added six rebounds.
HUSSON 74, SUNY CANTON 45
Sydney Allen struck for 26 points as Husson, unbeaten in the NAC, rolled past SUNY Canton in an NAC game at Canton.
Bailey Donovan scored 14 points and Vanessa Duarte contributed 13 for Husson (9-7, 6-0).
Autumn Watkins scored 18 points for SUNY Canton (1-17, 1-6).
SKIING
PAIR LEADS SLU IN VERMONT
In Nordic skiing, SLU’s Lucy Hochschartner and Brian Beyerbach each finished 21st in their respective races in the University of Vermont Carnival in Craftsbury, Vt.
Hochschartner logged the top Saints women’s time in 4:13.35 in the classic sprints. Beyerbach finished as the top SLU men’s skier in the classic sprints in 3:35.25.
The Saints women are eighth and the men 10th after the first day of the carnival.
