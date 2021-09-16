CLINTON — Suzanna L’Hommedieu scored the only goal for the St. Lawrence University field hockey team in a 4-1 loss to Hamilton in a nonconference game Thursday.
Emma Liebegott and Tracey Stafford each finished with one goal and one assist for Hamilton (3-0 overall). Lexi Takashima and Maura Holden also scored goals.
SLU fell to 4-2.
n SUNY Canton’s Josh Marshall shot a 6-over-par 78 to finish in second place at the Utica Fall Invitational at the Yahnundasis Golf Club in New Hartford.
The Kangaroos finished second with 337 strokes. SUNY Oswego won with 332.
Adam Szlamcynski shot 84 to finish tied for sixth and Sam Martin shot 87 to finish eighth.
