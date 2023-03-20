DAVENPORT, Fla. — Hamilton College pitching held St. Lawrence University to three runs over two games while the offense pounded out 21 runs in a baseball doubleheader sweep of the Saints on Monday at the Russmat Invitational.
Hamilton’s Jack Eshelman struck out 10 and allowed three hits over five innings in the first game, an 11-1 Hamilton win. Peter Jones allowed one run and five hits over six innings in the second game, a 10-2 victory for the Continentals (4-6).
Jake Sattinger went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and five RBIs for Hamilton in Game 1. Phil Bernstein went 4-for-4. In the second game, Jack Griffin knocked in three runs for the Continentals.
Timothy Connor went 2-for-2 with a solo home run for the Saints (2-3) in game two.
Wesleyan University scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to respond to a five-run inning by St. Lawrence in the top half and edge the Saints 6-5 in the second of two games for the Saints in Clermont, Fla.
St. Lawrence also lost to Buffalo State 15-2 in a game shortened to five innings.
Against Wesleyan, SLU’s Vivian Johnson went 3-for-3 with two doubles and Stella VanGee delivered four hits and drove in four runs. Bella Secair went 2-for-2 with an RBI for Wesleyan (7-4).
In the first game, Caitlyn Pars went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two doubles for Buffalo State (1-2), which scored eight times in the third inning. VanGee and Meredith Rose each went 2-for-3 for the Saints (0-6).
WISCONSIN-EAU CLAIRE 5, ST. LAWRENCE 4
Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Samantha Fuchs won a singles and doubles match to equal St. Lawrence’s Molly Jespersen, who did the same, and gain the victory for the Blugolds in Orlando, Fla.
Claire Palen of Wisconsin-Eau Claire (7-5) outlasted St. Lawrence’s Catherine Gamble at first singles 4-6, 7-5, 10-7.
Jespersen won No. 3 singles 6-2, 6-1 and paired with Gamble to win first doubles for the Saints, 8-6. Angelica Aksdal-Jans and Emily Harris each won singles matches in straight sets for SLU (2-2).
CARLETON 8, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Carleton College (8-1) won five of six singles matches in straight sets in a victory over St. Lawrence in Orlando, Fla.
The doubles team of Edvin Strandberg and John Hill-Edgar gained the lone win for the Saints (2-3) with an 8-7 (7-2) win in the No. 3 slot.
SUNY POTSDAM’S WALSH REPEATS
SUNY Potsdam senior Peyton Walsh captured State University of New York Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week honors for the second straight week.
Walsh provided nine goals and two assists as the Bears won games against Castleon and Morrisville State. He supplied six goals and assist in Potsdam’s 19-4 win over Castleton.
Walsh is second in SUNYAC in goals with 22 and third in points with 26.
SUNY Canton players Maddy Caron and Samantha Dayter were selected the respective player of the week and defensive player of the week Monday.
Caron produced 11 goals and an assist over two games last week and added 15 draw controls. She supplied six goals and eight draws in the Kangaroos’ 13-12 victory over Kean.
Dayter finished the week with eight goals and four assists, as well as 11 draw controls and five caused turnovers. She contributed five goals and two assists against Kean.
