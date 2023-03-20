Murphy propels Saints to victory

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Hamilton College pitching held St. Lawrence University to three runs over two games while the offense pounded out 21 runs in a baseball doubleheader sweep of the Saints on Monday at the Russmat Invitational.

Hamilton’s Jack Eshelman struck out 10 and allowed three hits over five innings in the first game, an 11-1 Hamilton win. Peter Jones allowed one run and five hits over six innings in the second game, a 10-2 victory for the Continentals (4-6).

