BOSTON — The Harvard women’s hockey team rallied from a two-goal deficit to tie St. Lawrence University 2-2 in an ECAC Hockey game Tursday morning.
SLU (10-12-1, 4-5-1) led 2-0 after a first-period goal from Aly McLeod and a second-period goal from Kristina Bahl.
Harvard (4-10-3, 3-7-3) answered with goals from Mia Biotti and Hannah Chorske to tie the game.
■ Bella Doyle scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Clarkson (5-5, 1-3) past Buffalo State in a Liberty League game in Buffalo.
Elaina Porter, Cassidy Dumont and Raelin Burns all scored 14 points for Clarkson with Mariah Benavides adding 11.
Brianna Smith led Buffalo State (1-12, 0-6) with 16 points.
