BOSTON — Alex Campbell gave the Clarkson men’s hockey team an early lead but Harvard responded with four goals to pick up a 4-1 victory in an ECAC Hockey game Friday.
Campbell scored at 6 minutes, 8 seconds of the first period for the Golden Knights (9-9-3 overall, 3-4-2 conference). Anthony Romano and Ayrton Martino assisted.
Harvard tied the game at 16:05 of the first period on a power-play goal from Matthew Coronato.
Another power-play goal, this one from Sean Farrell at 1:30 of the third period, put the Crimson (11-4-1, 9-2) ahead for good.
Alex Gaffney gave Harvard a two-goal cushion with a goal at 15:30 of the third period.
Joe Miller ended the scoring with a goal with 33 seconds left.
ST. LAWRENCE 3, DARTMOUTH 2 (OT)
Mason Waite scored with 34 seconds left in overtime to lead the Saints (11-10, 6-3) past the Big Green in an ECAC Hockey game in Hanover, N.H.
The Saints picked up two of a possible three points and Dartmouth (2-14-1, 1-8-1) earned one point.
SLU led twice in the contest.
Felikss Gavars scored at 14:08 of the second period but Dartmouth answered with a goal from Alex Krause with 35 seconds left in the period.
Luc Salem put SLU up 2-1 at 11:40 of the third only to see Dartmouth’s Tanner Palocsik tie the game at 16:43.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
CLARKSON 2, RENSSELAER 1 (OT)
Gabrielle David scored 22 seconds into three-on-three overtime to give the Golden Knights (18-6-1 overall, 7-4 conference) a win over Rensselaer in an ECAC Hockey game in Troy.
Haley Winn and Anne Cherkowski assisted on the winning goal.
Clarkson picks up two of a possible three points for the overtime win, with RPI (5-17-1, 1-10-1) picking up the other point.
The Engineers took a 1-0 lead at 4:39 of the second period on a goal from Nyah Philip.
Clarkson answered with a goal at 2:16 of the third period from Jaden Bogden, with Gretchen Branton and Winn assisting.
ST. LAWRENCE 3, UNION 0
Lucy Morgan finished with 18 saves as St. Lawrence shut out Union (10-12-1, 3-8-1) in an ECAC Hockey game in Schenectady.
Julia Gosling scored first for the Saints (11-12-1, 5-5-1) at 4:08 of the opening period.
Anna Segedi made it 2-0 with a goal at 1;42 of the third period, with Rachel Teslak and Taylor Lum assisting.
Abby Hustler scored the final goal at 10:05 of the third period off assists from Segedi and Lum.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
RENSSELAER 59, CLARKSON 45
Nicole DaPra and Brielle Sharry both scored 12 points as Rensselaer (7-6, 4-2) snapped Clarkson’s three-game winning streak with a Liberty League victory in Troy.
Bella Doyle led Clarkson (5-6, 1-4) with 15 points and 13 rebounds.
Elaina Porter scored 12 points and Raelin Burns added 10 for the Golden Knights.
ITHACA 75, ST. LAWRENCE 60
Emily Dorn connected for 18 points in Ithaca’s Liberty League victory over St. Lawrence in Ithaca.
Cara Volpe followed with 13 points, and Camryn Coffey and Hannah Polce each scored 12 for the Bombers (11-2, 6-0).
Jackie Malley led the Saints (6-4, 2-3) with 11 points. Olivia Middleton and Sierra Sanson scored 10 points.
SUNY POTSDAM 62, SUNY FREDONIA 55
Jakia Howard scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead SUNY Potsdam (4-7, 3-4) past Fredonia in a SUNYAC game in Fredonia.
Renee Park scored 18 points to lead the Blue Devils (3-11, 0-9).
MAINE MARITIME 83, SUNY CANTON 58
Maria Barela scored 22 points to send Maine Maritime (8-5, 4-0) past SUNY Canton in an NAC game in Canton.
Sophia Munoz scored 18 points and Joie Culkin added 15 points for the Kangaroos (8-8, 4-3).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
ITHACA 72, ST. LAWRENCE 50
Zach Warech led Ithaca (9-4, 5-1) with 15 points in a Liberty League victory over St. Lawrence in Ithaca.
Gavin Macaulay scored 12 points for the Saints (7-5, 3-3).
RENSSELAER 56, CLARKSON 48
Ryan Miles-Ferguson scored 12 points for the Golden Knights (5-8, 2-4) in a Liberty League loss to the Engineers in Troy.
Dom Black led RPI (11-2, 5-1) with 13 points.
SUNY POTSDAM 73, SUNY FREDONIA 64
Colton Huestis scored 19 points as SUNY Potsdam (5-8, 3-4) defeated the Blue Devils in a SUNYAC game in Fredonia.
Brandon Segar Jr. scored 18 points and added 12 rebounds.
Ahamadou Sillah scored 16 points and Parker Kelly added 10.
A.J. Knight led Fredonia (0-16, 0-9) with 24 points.
MAINE MARITIME 80, SUNY CANTON 71
Connor Tuerff scored 20 points to lead Maine Maritime (7-6, 3-1) to the NAC victory over SUNY Canton in Canton.
Terrence Fields led the Kangaroos (4-13, 2-5) with 22 points. Quran DuBois scored 15 points while DeMerrill Levy added 11 and Juztin Chambers-Phillips added 10 points.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY CORTLAND 3, SUNY CANTON 1
The Red Dragons (10-3, 7-2) scored one goal in each period to defeat SUNY Canton in an NEWHL game in Cortland.
Quinn Metcalf, Fanny Aneborn and Ainsley Delacourt scored for the Red Dragons.
Karena Barrett scored for the Kangaroos (11-2-2, 5-2-1).
SKIING
SAINTS PLACE TENTH
Brian Beyerbach finished 10th in the men’s 7.5-kilometer race, and Emma Strick finished 12th in the women’s race to lead SLU Nordic team at the Bates College Carnival in Rumford, Maine.
Both teams are in 10th place.
