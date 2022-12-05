Clarkson’s Doyle repeats Rookie of Week honor

Doyle

POTSDAM — Clarkson University freshman Bella Doyle was selected the Liberty League Rookie of the Week for women’s basketball Monday for the second straight week.

Doyle, from Heuvelton, averaged 11.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game over the opening conference weekend, recording nine points and nine rebounds against Skidmore College on Friday, and then produced her first collegiate double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds versus Union College on Saturday.

