POTSDAM — Clarkson University freshman Bella Doyle was selected the Liberty League Rookie of the Week for women’s basketball Monday for the second straight week.
Doyle, from Heuvelton, averaged 11.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game over the opening conference weekend, recording nine points and nine rebounds against Skidmore College on Friday, and then produced her first collegiate double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds versus Union College on Saturday.
Doyle leads the Liberty League in rebounding with 10.4 per game, including 9.4 rebounds on the defensive end. She is also producing 8.8 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.
■ St. Lawrence University swept the Liberty League Performer of the Week honors for indoor track and field as Michael Skutt and Alexis Parent each claimed the award. Skutt won the 3,000-meter race and appeared on the Saints’ winning 1,600 relay at the Saints Holiday Relays. Parent was second in the mile at the Holiday Relays and appeared on the Saints’ winning distance medley relay.
■ Other area Liberty League weekly honors were: women’s squash rookie of the week Abhisheka David of SLU, and honor roll showings for SLU’s Trent Adamson (men’s basketball), Clarkson’s Ryan Miles-Ferguson (men’s basketball), SLU’s Olivia Middleton (women’s basketball), SLU’s Lewis Anderson (men’s squash), SLU’s Maggie Wenger (women’s swimming), SLU’s William Hauf and Griffin Roeder (men’s indoor track) and SLU’s Kaylee Bertini (women’s indoor track).
