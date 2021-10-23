GENEVA — The Hobart football team blew an early lead then scored on a 6-yard touchdown pass with 45 seconds left to defeat St. Lawrence University 17-13 in a Liberty League game Saturday.
Hobart (6-1 overall, 2-1 division) led 10-0 at halftime.
The Saints (3-4, 0-3) scored on a 27-yard field goal from Ian Doin early in the third quarter to cut the lead to 10-3.
Davin Sweeney scored on a 1-yard with 8 minutes, 56 seconds left to tie the game at 10.
SLU took a 13-10 lead on a 21-yard field goal from Doin with 2:40 remaining.
Daniel Lawther completed 21 of 33 passes for the Saints for 209 yards.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
BEMIDJI STATE 2, CLARKSON 1
Clarkson surrendered a pair of goals within an eight-minute span of the second period and suffered its first loss of the season in a nonconference game in Bemidji, Minn.
After a scoreless first period, the Beavers’ Graysen Myers scored 4:12 into the second. Less than eight minutes later, Bemidji State (2-3-1) scored again on a shot from Gabbie Smith. Taylor Nelson assisted on each goal.
Clarkson, which outshot Bemidji State 29-18, scored 25 seconds into the third period on a shot from Brooke McQuigge.
Hannah Hogenson made 28 saves for the Beavers. Michelle Pasiechnyk stopped 16 shots for the Golden Knights (5-1-2).
MEN’S SOCCER
ST. LAWRENCE 3, SKIDMORE 2
Robert Reynolds scored one goal and assisted on two others to lead the Saints (8-6-1, 4-3-1) in a Liberty League game in Canton.
Marvin Sibanda and Max Mogul also scored for the Saints.
Max Heberlein and Matteo Scarselli scored for Skidmore (7-5-2, 2-3-2).
UNION 4, CLARKSON 1
Diego Pascual-Sanchiz scored one goal and assisted on two others to lead Union past Clarkson in a Liberty League game in Potsdam.
Sebastian Santelices, Evan Perry and Craig Miller also scored for Union (6-8-1, 1-6).
Jack Donnelly scored for Clarkson (4-8-2, 2-5).
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 2, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Teddy Healy finished with seven saves as the Cardinals defeated the Bears (2-12-2, 0-9) in a SUNYAC game in Plattsburgh.
Jay Coker scored in the first half and Alex Graci scored in the second for the Cardinals (8-7-1, 4-4-1).
SUNY DELHI 1, SUNY CANTON 0
Michael Williams Jr. supplied the game’s only goal in the 28th minute as SUNY Delhi beat SUNY Canton in the North Atlantic Conference regular-season finale at Delhi.
Brody Rettle recorded the assist. Jonathan Walch made nine saves in the shutout for Delhi (3-12-1, 3-6). Owen Kwong made two saves for the Kangaroos (7-8-1, 4-4-1).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UNION 2, CLARKSON 1
Liz DiCecco scored in the 75th minute to lead Union past Clarkson in a Liberty League game in Schenectady.
Julia Cascone scored the first goal of the game for Clarkson (4-8-2, 2-4-2) in the 17th minute. Sam Friedman scored for Union (6-7-2, 3-3-1) in the 30th.
ST. LAWRENCE 2, SKIDMORE 1
Isabel Silvia scored what proved to be the winning goal in the 54th minute to lead SLU past Skidmore in a Liberty League game in Saratoga Springs.
Emma Reynolds also scored for the Saints (7-5-2, 3-4-1).
Paige Karl scored for Skidmore (7-5-1, 3-3-1).
PLATTSBURGH 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Julia Ennius made two saves to lead SUNY Plattsburgh past SUNY Potsdam (6-9-1, 2-7) in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Allison Seidman scored two goals for the Cardinals (11-3-2, 7-2) and Emily. Frodyma also scored.
SUNY DELHI 2, SUNY CANTON 1
Alivia Cordero scored in the 65th minute and Becky Drumm scored in the 68th to send host SUNY Delhi (10-5, 7-1) past SUNY Canton in an NAC game.
Autumn Kunes scored for SUNY Canton (2-12-1, 2-6) in the 89th minute.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON 3, SKIDMORE 1
Clarkson clinched a spot in the Liberty League playoffs with a 25-14, 25-5, 19-25, 25-12 win over Skidmore in a match in Saratoga Springs.
Kristin Werdine led Clarkson (16-8, 5-2) with 18 kills.
ST. LAWRENCE 3, UNION 0
The Saints improved to 14-9 and 4-3 with a sweep of Union in a Liberty League match in Schenectady.
SUNY CORTLAND 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Jessica Ader supplied eight kills for the Bears (5-12, 1-8) in a 25-16, 25-10, 25-14 loss to the Red Dragons in a SUNYAC match in Potsdam.
ROOS LOSE TWICE
Alyssa Adams finished with 13 totals kills as SUNY Canton (2-21) lost 25-17, 25-7, 25-8 to Messiah and 25-17, 25-20, 25-11 to Rowan in nonconference matches in Center Valley, Pa.
CROSS COUNTRY
DOWNS LEADS BEARS
Emily Downs finished in eighth place individually for an incomplete SUNY Potsdam women’s team at the Hamilton Invitational.
Sam Renaud led the men’s team with a 25th-place finish. The Bears men placed seventh with 173 points.
Hamilton won both team titles.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
RIT SWEEPS CLARKSON
Rochester Institute of Technology dominated the top spots as its men’s and women’s teams each defeated Clarkson in the Golden Knights’ season-opening meets, at Rochester.
RIT defeated the Clarkson men 221-73 and the RIT women won over Clarkson 218-72.
Mike Atonasoff (50 and 100 freestyle) and Drew Schieb (100 and 200 butterfly) each won two events for the RIT men. Jared Enser finished second in the 50 free style for Clarkson.
Khavy Sangasy (100 and 200 breaststroke), Mililani Rosare (500 and 1000 free) and Phoebe Huey (100 fly and 200 free) each won a pair of events for the RIT women. Taylor Lee finished second in the 200 IM for Clarkson.
