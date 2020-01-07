SYRACUSE — Sophie Holden scored the go-ahead goal at 15 minutes, 34 seconds of the third period as the St. Larwence University women’s hockey team defeated Syracuse 3-1 in a nonconference game Tuesday night.
The Orange (5-13-1 overall), coached by former Saints coach and Canton native Paul Flanagan, outshot SLU 37-23.
Jessica Poirier gave the Saints (7-7-5) a 1-0 lead just 3:13 into the game. Abby Moloughney tied the game for Syracuse at 18:39 of the second period. Anna Segedi added an empty-net goal with 1:11 left for the Saints.
n Delanie Goniwiecha scored two goals to lead the Panthers (6-0-2) past SUNY Potsdam, 5-1, in a nonconference game in Middlebury, Vt.
Ashley McDonald, Madie Leidt and Jenna Letterie also scored for Middlebury. Kaylee Merrill scored for the Bears (4-7).
n In women’s basketball, Morrisville outscored Clarkson by 12 in the fourth quarter to come from behind and win a nonconference game, 72-64, in Morrisville. Rachel Vieira scored 33 points and Tori Rockefeller added 19 for Morrisville (5-5). Hannah Earl led the Golden Knights (4-5) with 16 points and 16 rebounds. Rachel Marion scored 15 points and Maddie Pratt added 14 points for Clarkson.
