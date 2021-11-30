PLATTSBURGH — Colton Huestis scored 25 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead SUNY Potsdam to an 84-80 victory over SUNY Plattsburgh in a SUNYAC men’s basketball game Tuesday.
Brandon Segar Jr. scored 20 points and MeSean Johnson added 13 for the Bears (2-2 overall, 1-0 SUNYAC).
Erik Salo led the Cardinals (1-5, 0-1) with 22 points and Kevin Tabb scored 15.
MIDDLEBURY 79, SUNY CANTON 60
Alex Sobel scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Noah Osher added 16 points as Middlebury defeated SUNY Canton in a nonconference game in Middlebury, Vt.
David Brennan added 12 points and 11 rebounds for Middlebury (5-2).
Danny Santana and Juztin Chambers-Phillips both scored 11 points for the Kangaroos (1-2).
TOMPKINS CORTLAND CC 79, JEFFERSON CC 75
Brandon Tirado scored a career-high 23 points as Tompkins Cortland Community College never trailed in holding off Jefferson CC in a Mid-State Athletic Conference game in Dryden.
Justin Peeples added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Panthers (3-3, 1-1) and Justin Sykes contributed 11 points and seven rebounds.
Isiah Murphy produced 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for JCC (2-4, 0-1). Jeremiah Smith added 12 points and Isaiah Lemon seven rebounds.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 67, SUNY PLATTSBURGH 63
Madison McCormick scored 18 points to lead the Bears to a win over the Cardinals in a SUNYAC game in Plattsburgh.
Jakia Howard scored 12 points and Caroline LaFountain added 11 for the Bears (5-1, 1-0). Alyson Crosby grabbed 10 rebounds.
Mya Smith led the Cardinals (3-3, 0-1) with 20 points. Misa Dowdell scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
