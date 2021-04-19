POTSDAM — Josh Huiatt scored four goals and assisted on two others to lead the SUNY Potsdam men’s lacrosse team to a 16-9 win over village rival Clarkson in a nonconference game Monday at SUNY Potsdam.
Alex Burley also scored four goals for the Bears (5-3) and Alec Miller, Cobie Cree and Henry Reber added two.
Matt Reilly scored two goals for Clarkson (3-5).
BASEBALL
SUNY CANTON SPLITS
Dylan Allen combined for four hits as the Kangaroos (3-5, 1-1) split an NAC doubleheader Sunday at Cazenovia, winning 9-7 in game one and losing 22-10 in game two.
Don Luis Rodriguez picked up two hits in the opener and homered in game two for SUNY Canton.
Parker Wing homered in each game for Cazenovia (5-13, 2-3).
CLARKSON AND ROCHESTER SPLIT
The Golden Knights (10-10, 5-3) combined for six home runs in a Liberty League doubleheader Sunday in Rochester, winning game one 9-7 and losing game two 25-8.
Clarkson scored all nine of its runs in the opener in the top of the seventh inning. Colby Brouillette homered in both games for Clarkson. Mike Mieczkowski homered in game one and Zachary Carpin, Kyle Locklear and Jake Millich also homered in game two.
Dylan Stezzi, Jacob Matzat, Josh Leadem and Luke Piontek homered in game two for Rochester (12-5, 6-2).
SOFTBALL
KANGAROOS LOSE TWICE
Maadison Austin picked up three total hits for SUNY Canton (1-12, 0-8) but the host Kangaroos were swept Sunday by SUNY Poly in an NAC doubleheader, losing 8-0 and 19-5.
Ariel Smith picked up five hits for SUNY Poly (5-3, 4-2).
MEN’S GOLF
St. Lawrence University’s Bryan McLennan was the low individual with a 74, leading the Saints to the team win at the SUNY Canton Invitational Sunday at Partridge Run.
The Saints finished with 311 strokes. SUNY Canton was second at 322 and Clarkson third (327).
SLU’s William Wilson was second with 76. SUNY Canton’s Josh Marshall and SLU’s Jack Gray tied for third at 78.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.