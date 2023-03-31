CANTON — Stew Hutchinson scored three goals to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse team to a 12-10 victory over Ithaca in a Liberty League game Friday night.
Cody Sipher, Chase Malatesta and Judge Murphy all scored two goals for the Saints (7-1 overall, 1-1 conference).
Jake Erickson led Ithaca (5-2, 1-1) with four goals.
SUNY GENESEO 12, CLARKSON 9
Alaina Reina and Molly Brown both scored four goals for SUNY Geneseo in a nonconference victory over Clarkson in Potsdam.
Megan Cook added a pair of goals for the victorious Knights (5-2).
Madelynn Barnum scored three goals for the Golden Knights (5-5). Hailey Millington and Mia Petrone both scored two goals.
Five members of the Saints (5-3) squad won a singles match and played on a winning doubles match in a victory over the Engineers (3-6) in Canton.
Catherine Gamble and Molly Jespersen won one doubles match and Caitlyn Avery and Emily Harris won another. Angelica Aksdal-Jans also was part of a winning doubles match in addition to winning in singles.
