ITHACA — The Ithaca College football team scored 24 points in the third quarter to pull away to a 40-0 win over St. Lawrence University in a Liberty League game Saturday.
Ithaca (6-0 overall, 3-0 league) led 9-0 at halftime.
A.J. Wingfield completed 18-of-28 passes for 213 yards, including two touchdowns. Michael Anderson caught eight passes for 122 yards and Jalen Leonard-Osbourne rushed for 93 yards.
Victor Gamberoni made nine tackles for the Saints (2-4, 0-2).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SUNY POTSDAM 2, BUFFALO STATE 1
Meg Napolean and Mackenzie Bowie scored goals in the second half to lead SUNY Potsdam (7-7-1, 3-4-1) past the Bengals in a SUNYAC game at Buffalo.
Kaylee Valentic scored for the Bengals (6-5-3, 1-4-2).
CLARKSON 4, BARD 1
Maddie Lopol and Sarah Kohls each scored two goals to lead the Golden Knights (7-5-2, 2-3-1) past Bard in a Liberty League game in Annandale-on-Hudson.
Emma Kuntz scored for Bard (3-10-1, 0-7-0).
CAZENOVIA 1, SUNY CANTON 0
Jenicah Brown scored for Cazenovia in an North Atlantic Conference win over the Kangaroos (0-11-3, 0-5-3) in Cazenovia.
Kaylana Criasia stopped five shots for the Wildcats.
VASSAR 6, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Violet Munnelly and Claire Karlin each scored two goals as Vassar (7-4-3, 3-2-1) defeated the Saints in a Liberty League game at Poughkeepsie.
Sam Cohen scored for SLU (6-4-2, 2-3-1).
MEN’S SOCCER
CLARKSON 2, BARD 1
Colin Wright and Josh Conklin scored for the Golden Knights (8-2-3, 2-2-3) in a Liberty League win over Bard at Potsdam.
Calvin Moe scored for Bard (4-7-1, 0-6).
ST. LAWRENCE 1, VASSAR 1
Ryan Lane scored in the 40th minute to give Vassar (7-3-3, 3-0-3) a tie with the Saints in a Liberty League game at Canton.
Michael McDougald scored for SLU (8-1-5, 4-0-3) just 14 seconds elapsed.
BUFFALO STATE 2, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Hosa Omar scored in the 83rd minute to lead Buffalo State (4-6-4, 1-4-1) past the Bears in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Moe Saif scored in the 11th minute for the Bengals.
Anderson Velasquez scored in the 41st minute for the Bears (5-5-4, 0-3-3).
SUNY CANTON 1, CAZENOVIA 0
Owen Kwong made one save as SUNY Canton shut out host Cazenovia (3-6-3, 2-4-2) in an NAC game.
Ethan Leibeck scored in the 22nd minute for the Kangaroos (5-9-1, 4-3-1).
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON DROPS TWO
Sara Galante finished with 22 kills for Clarkson (11-9) but the Golden Knights dropped a pair of nonleague matches at Cortland.
SUNY Cortland defeated Clarkson 25-17, 25-16, 26-24, and Williams defeated Clarkson 25-11, 25-16, 20-25, 23-25, 15-11.
SAINTS DROP PAIR
Lainey Roman and Julia Giroux each finished with 14 kills in a match, but the Saints (5-16, 1-5) lost 21-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-11, 15-9 to Vassar in a Liberty League match and then fell 25-13, 25-20, 25-23 to Kean in a nonleague match at Poughkeepsie.
SUNY BROCKPORT 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Mikayla Myers picked up nine kills for the Bears (10-10, 1-7) in a 25-23, 25-15, 26-24 loss to SUNY Brockport (16-5, 6-1) in a SUNYAC match at Potsdam.
CROSS COUNTRY
CLARKSON MEN WIN TITLE
Eric Nowak finished second overall to lead the Clarkson men’s team to the team title at the Cross Country Only championship in Geneva.
The Golden Knights finished with 26 points.
SUNY Canton finished sixth led by Brogan LaRose, who was 44th overall.
Clarkson’s women finished fifth and were led by a 24th-place finish from Kylie Nowicki. SUNY Canton did not have a full women’s team.
