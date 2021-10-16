CANTON — Ithaca’s defense held the St. Lawrence University football team to just 140 total yards in a 17-0 Liberty League victory Saturday at Leckonby Stadium.
The game was delayed about an hour due to lightning in the area.
Donte Garcia scored on a 5-yard run with 47 seconds left in the first quarter to give Ithaca (6-0 overall, 3-0 division) a 7-0 lead.
Nicholas Bahamonde kicked a field goal in the third quarter and Michael Anderson caught a 24-yard pass from A.J. Wingfield in the fourth quarter.
Wingfield completed 22 of 36 passes for 233 yards for the Bombers.
Tyler Grochot completed 20 of 39 passes for 168 yards for the Saints (3-3, 0-2).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
CLARKSON 1, BARD 0
Sarah Kohls scored off a pass from Chloe Hodge in the 53rd minute to lead Clarkson past Bard (1-9, 0-6) in a Liberty League game in Potsdam.
Molly DiCaprio made one save for Clarkson (4-6-2, 2-3-2).
VASSAR 2, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Claire Mackenzie made three saves to lead Vassar past St. Lawrence (5-5-2, 2-4-1) in a Liberty League game in Canton.
Jacqueline Morrison and Isabel Leinenweber scored for Vassar (8-4-1, 3-2-1).
SUNY BROCKPORT 1, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Guliana Parisi didn’t have to make a save as Brockport defeated Potsdam (6-8, 2-6) in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.
Lara Kanbur scored for Brockport (7-7-2, 3-3-1) in the 61st minute.
CAZENOVIA 1, SUNY CANTON 0 (OT)
The Wildcats enjoyed a 14-1 edge in shots in a NAC win over the Kangaroos (2-10-1, 2-5) in Canton.
Jaylah Cossin scored in overtime for Cazenovia (7-9, 4-4).
HUDSON VALLEY CC 7, JEFFERSON CC 0
Hudson Valley Community College rolled to victory over Jefferson CC at Watertown. JCC fell to 4-8 but picked up a forfeit win against Columbia-Greene CC for its fourth win. JCC plays its last regular season game today against Jamestown CC at home.
MEN’S SOCCER
VASSAR 2, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Eric Wnorowski stopped four shots to lead the Brewers past the Saints (7-6-1, 3-3-1) in a Liberty League game in Poughkeepsie.
Eamon Geraghty and Owen Fauth scored for Vassar (10-2-1, 4-1-1).
CLARKSON 2, BARD 1
Mack Walton and Bobby Guilfoil scored 17 seconds apart in the ninth minute for Clarkson (4-7-2, 2-4) in a Liberty League game in Annandale-On-Hudson.
Reed Campbell scored in the 78th minute for Bard (4-8, 0-6).
BROCKPORT 2, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Zach Langelotti scored in the 80th minute to lead the Golden Eagles (6-6-1, 2-5) past the Bears in a SUNYAC game in Brockport.
Hunter Kassel also scored for Brockport. Owen Santos scored for the Bears (2-11-2, 0-8).
SUNY CANTON 2, CAZENOVIA 0
Tyler Petersen made two saves to lead the Kangaroos past the Wildcats (7-6-1, 5-3) in an NAC game in Canton.
Brendan Labbe and Ellis Sanchez scored for the Kangaroos (7-6-1, 4-3-1).
HUDSON VALLEY CC 3, JEFFERSON CC 2
Hudson Valley outlasted Jefferson CC in Watertown. JCC (1-11) is scheduled to wrap up its season today with a home game against Jamestown CC.
VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON GOES 1-1
Kristin Werdine produced 13 kills as Clarkson (13-8) defeated Muhlenberg 25-13, 25-13, 25-16 in its second match of the day in Allentown, Pa.
Clarkson lost 25-15, 25-16, 25-15 to Johns Hopkins earlier in the day.
SAINTS SPLIT
Natalie Piper supplied 19 kills in a 25-19, 25-18, 15-25, 25-20 win over Hamilton in the second of two matches in Clinton.
The Saints (10-9) lost 25-23, 25-23, 25-16 earlier to Wesleyan.
COBLESKILL 3, SUNY CANTON 0
Victoria Norton finished with seven kills as the Kangaroos (2-17, 2-5) lost 25-22, 25-22, 25-19 to the Fighting Tigers in an NAC match in Canton.
CROSS COUNTRY
SAINTS 13TH In CONNECTICUT
Both the SLU men’s and women’s teams finished 13th at the Connecticut College Invitational in New London, Conn.
Alli Sibold led the women’s team with a 31st-place finish and Timothy Boyce finished 50th to lead the men.
CLARKSON SWEEPS CHAMPIONSHIPS
Both the Clarkson men’s and women’s teams won the title at the Cross Country-Only Championships in Geneva.
Clarkson’s women scored 18 points, led by individual winner Hannah Yorkey, who became the sixth straight Golden Knight to win the title. Elizabeth Fawwaz was second and Kelsey Hamilton was third for Clarkson.
Clarkson’s men took the top six spots and were led by individual winner Kevin Cronin. Eric Nowak finished third for Clarkson.
SUNY Canton’s women finished fifth and the Kangaroos men were also fifth.
