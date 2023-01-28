CANTON — Zachary Jaworski won both throw events, and Nick Lyndaker won the 800 meters and the mile to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s track and field teams at the Saints Indoor Invitational on Saturday afternoon in Newell Field House.
Jaworski tossed 15.40 meters on the weight throw and 14.12 in the shot put. Lyndaker, a former Canton standout, ran a 2 minutes, 0.50 seconds in the 800 meters and won the mile with a clocking of 4:20.00.
Owen Patry won the 5,000, Connor St. Peter took the pole vault and Shifan Shaffe won the 400 for the Saints.
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD
SAINTS WIN EIGHT EVENTS
Eight SLU athletes won events as the Saints defended their title at the Saints Indoor Invitational in Canton.
Hayley Castagnier won the 60 meters in 8.38 seconds while Kaylee Bertini took first in the 60 hurdles for the Saints.
St. Lawrence won the three-team meet finishing with 131 points, ahead of SUNY Plattsburgh’s 96 and SUNY Potsdam’s 20.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 60, BARD 55
Former Lowville standout Gavin Macaulay netted a career-high 19 points as the Saints rallied past the Raptors for a Liberty League victory at Annandale-on-Hudson.
Brother Aidan Macaulay added 11 points as well as Trent Adamson for St. Lawrence (11-6 overall, 7-4 league).
Elliot Harris notched 14 points for Bard (6-13, 3-9).
VASSAR 63, CLARKSON 58
Luke Adams posted 17 points as the Brewers rallied past the Golden Knights in Liberty League play at Poughkeepsie.
Jack Rothenberg posted a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds for Vassar (12-7, 8-4).
Blake Gearhart paced Clarkson (6-12, 3-8) with 21 points.
SUNY OSWEGO 103, SUNY POTSDAM 78
Devin Green registered 18 points off the bench as the Lakers downed the Bears in a SUNYAC game at Oswego.
Joey Rowback and Jamal Achille each scored 15 points for SUNY Oswego (18-2, 12-1).
Former Ogdensburg Free Academy product MeSean Johnson scored 17 points for SUNY Potsdam (6-12, 4-8).
SUNY POLY 83, SUNY CANTON 79
Cheickne Toure’s 20 points helped the Wildcats edge the Kangaroos in an NAC matchup at Canton.
Jesse O’Dell recorded a double-double of 18 points and 10 boards for SUNY Poly (11-11, 6-5).
Juztin Chambers-Phillips led all scorers with 24 points for SUNY Canton (6-15, 4-7).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 79, BARD 34
Shannon Rhone led the Saints (9-6, 5-4) past Bard (1-16, 0-10) in a Liberty League game at Annandale-on-Hudson.
Jackie Malley scored 12 points and Kristen Varin added 10 for SLU.
VASSAR 89, CLARKSON 57
Cassidy Dumont scored 24 points to lead Clarkson (7-9, 3-7) in a Liberty League loss to Vassar in Poughkeepsie.
Sierra McDermed led Vassar (12-7, 9-3) with 22 points.
SUNY POTSDAM 64, SUNY OSWEGO 33
Jakia Howard paced the Bears (7-10, 5-7) with 20 points in a SUNYAC win at Oswego.
Jenna Cotter added 10 points for the Bears. Giovanna White-Principio scored 10 for the Lakers (12-9, 5-8).
SUNY POLY 58, SUNY CANTON 54
Hope Aniceto supplied 14 points and Joie Culkin added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Kangaroos (11-10, 7-4) in an NAC game at Canton.
Lyric Jackson scored 15 points to lead SUNY Poly (10-11, 8-3).
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
ST. LAWRENCE 6, BROWN 1
Nine different skaters recorded a point to pace a balanced effort as the Saints downed the Bears in an ECAC Hockey game at Meehan Auditorium in Providence, R.I..
Julia Gosling generated two goals and an assist and Abby Hustler tallied a goal and two assists to lead the way for St. Lawrence (12-16-2, 6-8-2).
Kennedy Wilson and Rachel Bjorgan each recorded a goal and an assist for the Saints and Shailynn Snow added a goal.
Goalie Lucy Morgan made 12 saves over the first two periods to record the win for St. Lawrence and Emma-Sofie Nordström stopped all 16 shots she faced in the third.
Sonja Bjornson scored the lone goal for Brown (6-16-1, 4-12-0).
YALE 3, CLARKSON 0
Goalie Pia Dukaric made 40 saves to back the No. 23-ranked Bulldogs to victory over the No. 9-ranked Golden Knights in an ECAC Hockey game at Ingalls Rink in New Haven, Conn.
Emma Seitz scored a goal and assisted on another for Yale (21-1-1, 14-1-1) and Vita Poniatovskaia and Claire Dolton each added a goal.
Dukaric, who has started every game for the Bulldogs, made 14 saves in the second period and 13 more in the third to complete her seventh shutout of the season.
Michelle Pasiechnyk finished with 15 saves for Clarkson (21-7-2, 10-5-1).
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 5, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Sara Krauseneck tallied a goal and assisted on another as the No. 4-ranked Cardinals blanked the Bears in an NEWHL game at Maxcy Arena.
Goalie Ashley Davis made 14 saves for SUNY Plattsburgh (18-2, 12-1).
Ellie Zurfluh made 49 saves for SUNY Potsdam (9-10, 4-7).
SUNY CORTLAND 6, SUNY CANTON 0
Grace Schnorr scored two goals and assisted on another to pace the Red Dragons over the Kangaroos in an NEWHL game at Cortland.
Goalie Molly Goergen made nine saves for SUNY Cortland (15-4, 10-2). Sirena Alvarez made 39 saves for SUNY Canton (11-7-2, 5-7-1).
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY POTSDAM 2, SUNY BROCKPORT 1
Connor Cruickshank scored the game-winning goal with 1:31 remaining in regulation, with Ryan Mahlmeister assisting, to lift the Bears over the Golden Eagles in a SUNYAC game in Brockport.
Justin Geary scored the tying goal 8:47 into the third period for SUNY Potsdam (5-15-1, 3-9-0).
Connor Green made 42 saves, including 12 in the third period, for the Bears. Nolan Egbert made 39 saves for SUNY Brockport (5-15-1, 3-9-0).
SUNY CANTON 4, ANNA MARIA 3
Noah Robinson scored the deciding goal 8:50 into the third period and SUNY Canton held off Anna Maria College in a nonleague game at Canton.
Sam Martin, Gino DeBlasiis and Jack Seamans each scored a goal for the Kangaroos (10-12-0) and goalie Kelson Hooper made 10 saves.
Sebastien Paquette registered two assists for SUNY Canton, which swept the weekend set with Anna Maria (8-12-1).
ALPINE SKIING
SLU’S KENOSH 15TH AT NH
St. Lawrence senior Tommy Kenosh skied to a 15th-place finish in the men’s slalom at the University of New Hampshire Carnival at Burke Mountain.
Kenosh’s 1:54.82 time paced the Saints.
In the women’s slalom, Bella Amico took 22nd place in 2:06.75.
NORDIC SKIING
CLARKSON MEN SECOND
Joey Rouhana was sixth and teammate Kai Richter was seventh in the 10K Skate as the Clarkson men finished second in the team competition at the Clarkson Invitational at Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid.
Rouhana achieved a time of 29:34.8 and Richter finished in 29:37.3.
In the women’s competition, Ava Schieffert came in 10th place in the 10K Skate. Clarkson didn’t have enough skiers for a team score.
SWIMMING
ST. LAWRENCE SWEEPS UTICA
Kevin Euyoque and Sean Foster each won two events as the Saints beat the Pioneers, 95-71, in the men’s meet at Utica.
Euyoque collected wins in the 200-yard butterfly and 200 backstroke for St. Lawrence. Foster took victories in the 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke for the Saints.
In the women’s meet, SLU swept all 14 events to beat Utica, 194-60. Lulu Ruach, Maggie Wenger, Adeline Ziobro, Katie Taberski and Emma Deering each won two events for the Saints.
