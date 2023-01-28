Saints’ Zetterquist nominee for Hobey Baker

CANTON — Zachary Jaworski won both throw events, and Nick Lyndaker won the 800 meters and the mile to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s track and field teams at the Saints Indoor Invitational on Saturday afternoon in Newell Field House.

Jaworski tossed 15.40 meters on the weight throw and 14.12 in the shot put. Lyndaker, a former Canton standout, ran a 2 minutes, 0.50 seconds in the 800 meters and won the mile with a clocking of 4:20.00.

