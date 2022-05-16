CHAUTAUQUA — The Jefferson Community College men’s golf team finished second at this past weekend’s NJCAA Region 3 tournament at Chautauqua Golf Club to qualify for June’s NJCAA Division III nationals.
Jefferson Community College shot a team score of 340 on the first round and fired a 334 on the second day. Former General Brown standout Nate Heller carded a two-day total of 165 and former South Lewis golfer Sam Arrigo was one shot behind with a 166.
Niagara County CC earned the overall title with a two-day team total of 621.
The national tournament will be June 6-10 at Chautauqua Golf Club in Western New York.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SYRACUSE 13, PRINCETON 9
Meaghan Tyrrell scored five goals and Kimber Howard stopped 11 shots as the fifth-seeded Orange defeated the Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Division I women’s tournament at Princeton, N.J.
Olivia Adamson added three goals and Jenny Markey chipped in two goals and assist for Syracuse (15-5), which plays at No. 4 Northwestern in the quarterfinals 5 p.m. Thursday. Graduate student and former Watertown High standout Jill Girardi has 47 goals this season for the Wildcats.
Kyla Sears and Kari Buonanno each netted three goals for Princeton (15-4).
TUFTS 20, ST. LAWRENCE 5
Isabel Silvia led the Saints (16-3) with two goals in a loss to Tufts in the second round of the women’s NCAA Division III Tournament at Medford, Mass.
Tufts (16-3) built an early 5-1 lead and went on to a comfortable win.
Margie Carden led Tufts with five goals. Anna Clark and Emma Joyce both scored four and Caroline Walter scored two.
Morgan Arakelian, Callie O’Neil and Bella Hillman scored the other goals for SLU.
