Jefferson CC withstands Broome in five sets

QUEENSBURY — The Jefferson Community College volleyball team won all three of its matches at the SUNY Adirondack pod to run its winning streak to eight Saturday.

JCC downed Onondaga CC in three sets before sweep host SUNY Adirondack. The Cannoneers completed the day with a sweep over Troy-based Hudson Valley CC.

