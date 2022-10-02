QUEENSBURY — The Jefferson Community College volleyball team won all three of its matches at the SUNY Adirondack pod to run its winning streak to eight Saturday.
JCC downed Onondaga CC in three sets before sweep host SUNY Adirondack. The Cannoneers completed the day with a sweep over Troy-based Hudson Valley CC.
JCC is 19-2 overall and 5-1 in Mid-State Athletic Conference play.
SUNY DELHI 3, SUNY CANTON 1
Bailey Nadeau tallied 14 digs and 12 assists, but the Broncos (7-5, 3-0) beat the Kangaroos 27-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-21, in an North Atlantic Conference match Sunday at Canton.
Emily Dreyer supplied eight kills for SUNY Canton (3-11, 2-2).
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
PENN STATE 4, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Courtney Correia scored three goals to lead the Nittany Lions to a nonconference win over the Saints at Appleton Arena on Saturday.
Alyssa Machado also scored for the Nittany Lions (2-2).
Julia Gosling and Abby Hustler scored for the Saints (1-3).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
CLARKSON 0, RIT 0
Molly DiCaprio made nine saves as Clarkson (5-3-2 overall, 0-2-1 conference) played a scoreless tie with RIT (5-2-2, 0-2-1) in a Liberty League game in Rochester.
ITHACA 1, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Megan Buttinger scored in the 69th minute to send the host Bombers (6-2-2, 2-1-0) past St. Lawrence in a Liberty League game at Ithaca.
SLU fell to 5-1-2 and 1-1-1.
SUNY OSWEGO 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Brianna Walker scored in the first half and Katie Delgrosso and Lexie Thompson scored in the second half to send the Lakers (7-3-1, 2-1-0) past SUNY Potsdam in a SUNYAC game at Oswego.
Perri Anderson made one save to shut out the Bears (5-7, 1-4).
NVU-JOHNSON 0, SUNY CANTON 0
Skylar Williams made five saves as the Kangaroos (0-8-2, 0-2-2) played to a scoreless tie with Northern Vermont-Johnson (0-4-4, 0-1-3) in an North Atlantic Conference game in Canton.
MEN’S SOCCER
CLARKSON 1, RIT 0
Jack Donnelly scored in the 77th minute to send Clarkson past the Tigers (3-3-3, 1-2-0) in a Liberty League game at Potsdam.
Carter Kladstrup stopped eight shots for Clarkson (7-1-1, 1-1-1).
ST. LAWRENCE 1, ITHACA 0
The Saints scored on an own goal in the 72nd minute to defeat Ithaca (1-5-4, 0-1-2) in a Liberty League game at Canton.
Ben Woelfinger stopped five shots for SLU (6-1-3, 2-0-1).
SUNY OSWEGO 6, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Kieran Gilroy scored twice as SUNY Oswego (3-4-1, 1-2-0) shut out the Bears (4-3-3, 0-2-2) in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
NVU-JOHNSON 0, SUNY CANTON 0
Pat Austin made 10 saves as NVU-Johnson (2-5-2, 1-3-1) played to a scoreless tie with SUNY Canton in an NAC game at Canton.
Owen Kwong made one save for the Kangaroos (3-6-1, 2-1-1).
MEN’S GOLF
SLU’S BEVINS 5TH AT LL TOURNEY
St. Lawrence junior Wesley Bevins shot a 79 for a two-day total of 149 to place fifth at the Liberty League Fall Preview at the par-72 Potsdam Town and Country Club on Sunday.
Bevins’ score helped the Saints place third in the team competition. Clarkson senior Casey Ditzel carded a 74 for a two-day total of 156 to finish 13th as the Golden Knights were fourth in team competition.
Joey Harrigan won the individual crown, firing a two-day 143, helping Rensselaer win the team competition.
WOMEN’S GOLF
SAINTS’ MCcANN ties for 7TH
Mary Grace McCann shot a two-day 162 to finish tied for seventh individually at the Ithaca College Invitational at the par-72 Ranic Golf Club.
McCann registered a 79, as she cut four shots from her first-day total.
The College of St. Rose’s Erike Fuentes won with a combined 148, while Ithaca took the team title.
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
JCC’S NATALI SECOND AT TC3
Jefferson CC freshman Jack Natali placed second in the Tompkins-Cortland CC Panther Invitational on Saturday in Dryden.
Natali recorded a time of 23 minutes, 29.8 seconds, and teammate Charles Rogers was fourth. JCC’s Jayden Vance-Mceachern took 13th spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.