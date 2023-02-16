WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College has named Michael Ledoux the head coach for the men’s lacrosse team as the college continues to revive the lacrosse program that has been dormant since 2019.
Ledoux worked as an assistant coach for the JCC women’s lacrosse team from 2016-18. He is also the co-founder of Unity Lacrosse Club, based in the north country. Ledoux will be assisted by Chad Parker and Rich Purvis, who have each been lacrosse coaches for General Brown High School.
Ledoux moved to the north country in 2011.
Prior, he lived in Nashua, N.H., where he worked as an athletic director as well as boys lacrosse coach. He has also worked as a junior hockey and high school hockey coach.
JCC announced the hiring of Marisa Clark as the women’s lacrosse coach earlier this month.
The Cannoneers haven’t played a lacrosse season for the men or women since the 2019 season, sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic and field issues related to wet spring weather.
JCC is preparing to unveil a new $4 million on-campus turf field prior to the 2023-24 school year. The field, which will replace JCC’s grass baseball field, will be the home site for the Cannoneers’ lacrosse, baseball, softball and soccer teams.
DALRYMPLE SHINES FOR EAGLES
Former Copenhagen athlete Riley Dalrymple captured the 136-pound class during the Warrior Open women’s wrestling meet Jan. 28 in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Dalrymple, a junior at Life University in Georgia, swept through the tournament by winning two matches by technical fall to reach the semifinals and gaining a 7-4 decision to reach the title match, which she also won by decision.
A day earlier, also at Fort Wayne, Dalrymple helped the Running Eagles capture their second straight Mid-South Conference regular season title.
Dalrymple won her match by tech. fall, 12-1, to help Life (16-1, 7-0 MSC) defeat Indiana Tech, 26-18. Dalrymple then won by tech. fall, 11-1, in the Running Eagles’ 42-5 victory against Lourdes.
In the final match against Sienna Heights, Dalrymple finished 3-0 on the day with another tech. fall win as Life won 41-4.
Dalrymple and Life University next compete in the Mid-South Conference Championships on Feb. 24 in Bowling Green, Ky. The NAIA Championships follow on March 10-11 in Jamestown, N.D.
ANICETO THREE-TIME WINNER
SUNY Canton freshman Hope Aniceto was named the North Atlantic Conference women’s basketball Rookie of the Week for the third straight week Wednesday.
Aniceto, from Bolingbrook, Ill., also received the honor Jan. 30 and Feb. 6.
Aniceto averaged 13 points per game over the weekend as SUNY Canton defeated SUNY Delhi on Friday and fell to SUNY Cobleskill on Saturday. She recorded nine points, four assists and three rebounds against Delhi, and delivered a game-high 17 points against Cobleskill. She is averaging 12.6 ppg, which is second on the team.
Tickets for the ECAC men’s hockey championship in Lake Placid are now on sale, the Olympic Regional Development Authority announced Thursday.
The semifinals and finals will take place the weekend of March 16-17 at the 1980 Herb Brooks Arena at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid.
Semifinals are slated for 4 and 7:30 p.m. on March 17 and the championship is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 18.
The tournament begins March 4 with a single-game format at the site of the top seed. Quarterfinals are scheduled for March 10-12.
Harvard is the defending ECAC tournament champion.
