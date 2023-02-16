Ledoux

WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College has named Michael Ledoux the head coach for the men’s lacrosse team as the college continues to revive the lacrosse program that has been dormant since 2019.

Ledoux worked as an assistant coach for the JCC women’s lacrosse team from 2016-18. He is also the co-founder of Unity Lacrosse Club, based in the north country. Ledoux will be assisted by Chad Parker and Rich Purvis, who have each been lacrosse coaches for General Brown High School.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.