ERIE, Pa. — Thea Johansson scored three goals, including the last two for Mercyhurst, as the Lakers defeated the St. Lawrence University Saints 6-4 in a nonconference women’s hockey game Tuesday.
The game was tied 3-3 in the third period when Sydney Pedersen scored to give the Lakers (7-6 overall) a 4-3 lead at 7 minutes, 44 seconds. Johannson then scored the next two goals to put the game out of reach.
Anna Segedi, Kristina Bahl, Julia Gosling and Aly McLeod scored for the Saints (7-10).
SUNY POTSDAM 85, SUNY CANTON 71
MeSean Johnson scored 18 points and Brandon Segar Jr. added 16 points and 13 rebounds to send the Bears (2-4) past the Kangaroos in a nonconference game at Maxcy Hall.
Ahamadou Sillah scored 14 points and Jeff Williamson added 12 for the Bears.
Quran DuBois led SUNY Canton (1-5) with 21 points and Michael Nunnally added 18.
CLARKSON 61, SUNY POTSDAM 56
The Golden Knights (2-1) outscored the host Bears 22-10 in the fourth quarter to win a nonconference game at Maxcy Hall.
Mariah Benavides and Lauryn Withrow both scored 11 points for Clarkson, and Cassidy Dumont added 10 points. Bella Doyle grabbed 12 rebounds.
Jakia Howard scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bears (1-2). Dyamon Hunter scored 11 points, surpassing 1,000 for her career.
