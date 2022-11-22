Johansson

ERIE, Pa. — Thea Johansson scored three goals, including the last two for Mercyhurst, as the Lakers defeated the St. Lawrence University Saints 6-4 in a nonconference women’s hockey game Tuesday.

The game was tied 3-3 in the third period when Sydney Pedersen scored to give the Lakers (7-6 overall) a 4-3 lead at 7 minutes, 44 seconds. Johannson then scored the next two goals to put the game out of reach.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.