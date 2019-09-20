SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Clarkson University suffered its first two losses of the volleyball season, dropping matches to Johns Hopkins and Mount Union on Friday at the Susquehanna Tournament.
John Hopkins beat Clarkson (11-2) by 25-25, 25-21, 25-18 and Mount Union won 27-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18. All three teams were ranked the most recent national AVCA poll. Johns Hopkins improves to 9-0 and Mount Union 12-3.
Rachel Reusch supplied 13 kills and Kristin Werdine 11 kills for Clarkson against John Hopkins. Against Mount Union, Maddie Bredenhoeft, Reusch and Werdine each finished with 11 kills.
SUNY POTSDAM SPLITS
Jessica Ader supplied 15 kills and Kendall Jones 47 assists as SUNY Potsdam rallied past Lebanon Valley, 23-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, 15-7 on the first day of the Alfred University Saxon Classic in Alfred.
Caitlin Retzlaff finished with 13 kills and Nicole Hansen 12 for SUNY Potsdam (5-6). Natalie Magallon recorded 37 digs.
In the second match, Potsdam fell to Grove City College, 25-19, 25-23, 25-17. Ader finished with seven kills and five digs and Jones contributed 22 assists.
SPRINGFIELD 3, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Sara Labadorf dished out 33 assist and four aces as the Pride swept the Saints, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19, in a nonconference match at Springfield, Mass.
Camryn Bancroft totaled 11 kills for Springfield (9-3).
Vivan Susko collected 11 digs for St. Lawrence (10-2).
MEN’S GOLF
CLARKSON’S RUST WINS AT CANTON
Clarkson’s Chris Rust shot a 3-under par 69 to win the SUNY Canton Invitational at Partridge Run Golf Course in Canton.
Zach Pilarchik and LaFargeville graduate Andrew Leek of Clarkson are tied for second after firing a 2-over 74. The Golden Knights main team won the team event with the “B” team in second by six shots.
SUNY Canton’s Josh Marshall is tied for fourth while Benjamin Meahl leads the St. Lawrence contingent by being tied for seventh.
WOMEN’S GOLF
O’CONNELL TAKES CANTON TOURNEY
St. Lawrence University’s Maggie O’Connell beat teammates Mengchen Wang and Gabrielle Collins at the SUNY Canton Invitational at Partridge Run Golf Course in Canton.
O’Connell was a 21-over 93 in tough scoring conditions while Wang and Collins were four shots back. The Saints won the team event.
Ashley Gillies and Alyssa Allen were tied for fourth for SUNY Canton’s best golfers.
