SARATOGA SPRINGS — Chris Jordan scored four goals and assisted on four others to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse team to a 22-4 victory over Skidmore in a Liberty League game Friday night.
Jack Hennessey added four goals and three assists for the Saints (8-2 overall, 2-1 conference).
Charlie McFadden scored two goals for Skidmore (5-5, 0-3).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
CLARKSON 15, SKIDMORE 14
The Golden Knights scored four goals in the final 4 minutes, 11 seconds to edge Skidmore in a Liberty League game in Saratoga Springs.
Mia Petrone scored the winning goal for Clarkson (8-2, 3-2) with 36 seconds left. Petrone finished with six goals for the Golden Knights and Madelynn Barnum added five goals.
Gabriella Modesti scored three goals and added three assists for Skidmore (2-7, 2-3).
ST. LAWRENCE 16, UNION 12
Charlotte Powell tallied six goals as St. Lawrence defeated Union in a Liberty League game in Schenectady.
Isabel Silvia finished with three goals for SLU (10-1, 4-1).
Grace Heiting led Union (2-6, 1-3) with four goals.
