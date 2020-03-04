CORTLAND — The St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse team scored five of the first six goals and went on to defeat SUNY Cortland 10-5 in a nonconference game on Wednesday afternoon.
Peter Koch led the Saints (2-0 overall) with four goals. Jack Hennessey scored two goals with two assists and Mike Donnelly added two goals with one assists.
Dante Yacavone led the Red Dragons (1-1) with two goals.
SUNY POTSDAM 13, SUNY POLY 12
Nick Zalucky scored the deciding goal with 1 minute, 59 seconds remaining to lead the Bears (1-1) past SUNY Poly in a nonconference game in Ithaca.
SUNY Potsdam rallied from a 12-9 deficit in the final 4:07 to win the game.
Josh Huaitt led the Bears with five goals and Zalucky finished with two. Tayte Murray scored two goals with four assists and Peyton Walsh contributed two goals.
Brody Guido led SUNY Poly (2-1) with four goals and two assists and Shane Wyman added three.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY POTSDAM 16, WELLS 7
Alexa Ferrer led the Bears with four goals in a nonconference win over Wells in Potsdam. It was the season opener for Wells.
Alli Stark and Ashley Burrowes both scored three goals for the Bears (1-10. Zoe Morgenroth and Keira Thacker both scored two goals.
Kari Jensen paced Wells with three goals and an assist.
UTICA 18, SUNY CANTON 9
Lexi Scaccia supplied six goals with two assists to lead the Pioneers (2-0) past the Bears in a nonconference game in Utica.
Stephanie Husnay scored three goals and Kaitlynn Palmer and Kaitlyn Scarpinella each added two.
Samantha Dayter scored three goals with three assists and Logan Bush also picked up three goals for SUNY Canton (0-2).
CLARKSON 9, SUNY OSWEGO 5
Aubrey Borgesie scored three goals on five shots as the Golden Knights (2-0) defeated the Lakers in a nonconference game in Oswego.
Lexi Smith scored two goals with one assist and Sydney Roderick contributed one goal with four assists.
Montana Garrett led the Lakers (1-2) with three goals and Molly Beck scored twice.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 3, NVU-JOHNSON 0
Zaire Rogers picked up eight kills to lead the Bears (4-10) to a 25-11, 25-19, 25-23 sweep of Northern Vermont Johnson in a nonconference match in Potsdam.
Brendan Wall added seven kills for the Bears. Alec Roy supplied 22 assists.
Jesse Streeter led NVU-Johnson (3-10) with eight kills.
