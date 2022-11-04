HAMILTON — Maggie MacEachern scored with 3 minutes, 8 seconds left in regulation to give the Colgate women’s hockey team a 2-1 victory over Clarkson in an ECAC Hockey game Friday night.
Colgate (11-1 overall, 2-1 conference) scored first on a goal from Kristyna Kaltounkova at 4:44 of the first period.
Clarkson (10-2-1, 2-1) tied the game with a goal from Gabrielle David 21 seconds into the third period.
CORNELL 7, ST. LAWRENCE 6
The Big Red (4-1, 2-1) scored the final two goals, and three of the last four, to defeat the Saints in an ECAC Hockey game in Ithaca.
Both goals were shorthanded for the Big Red on shots from Izzy Daniel at 9:15 of the third period and Lily Deliandedis at 10:41.
SLU (6-5, 2-1) rallied from an early 3-1 deficit to lead 5-4 late in the second period.
Kristina Bahl, Kiley Mastel, Julia Gosling, Abby Hustler and Anna Segedi scored for the Saints.
SUNY CANTON 5, BUFFALO STATE 0
Desiree Snook scored a goal and assisted on two others to lead the Kangaroos past the Bengals (2-1, 0-1) in an NEWHL game in Canton.
Kyra O’Keefe, Gracyn Emmerton, Scarlet Ditoro and Hannah Clement also scored for SUNY Canton (2-0-1, 1-0).
Sirena Alvarez made 22 saves for the Kangaroos.
Michael McDougald scored off a pass from Marvin Sibanda in the 56th minute to lead the Saints past the Tigers (8-5-5) in a Liberty League semifinal in Canton.
SLU will host Skidmore in the championship game Sunday at a time to be announced.
Ben Woelfinger made eight saves for SLU (12-1-5).
ITHACA 1, CLARKSON 0 (OT)
Delaney Rutan scored in the 93rd minute to send the Bombers past the Golden Knights (9-6-4) in a Liberty League semifinal in Ithaca.
Claire Reader made one save for the Bombers (12-3-3). Molly DiCaprio stopped seven shots for Clarkson.
Kristin Werdine and Sara Galante picked up 12 kills to lead Clarkson (16-10) to a 25-19, 25-20, 25-20 sweep of Union in a Liberty League semifinal in Ithaca.
