NORWICH — Junior quarterback Daniel Lawther completed 12 of 22 passes for 144 yards and threw a touchdown pass as the St. Lawrence University football rallied to record a 14-7 win over Norwich on Friday night in a nonconference game at Leckonby Stadium.
Lawther also rushed for 84 yards and was named the Most Valuable Player for the Saints (1-1) in the 21st playing of the of the Hoffman Cup game.
Shea Goodwin made three catches for 77 yards, including a 49-grab for his first career touchdown, as St. Lawrence tied the game at 7-7 early in the fourth quarter.
William Murray rushed for 66 yards on 16 attempts and scored on a four-yard touchdown with seven minutes and 40 seconds left in the game to give the Saints the lead for good.
Defensively for St. Lawrence, Daniel George, Ben Munn and Matthew Dahill each registered six tackles, while George and Owen O’Brien each recorded an interception.
Quarterback Ryan O’Keefe scored on one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for the Cadets (0-2) and Jehric Hackney rushed for 108 yards on 16 carries.
CLARKSON 2, VERMONT ST.-CASTLETON 0
Luis Cervantes and Eric McKean each scored a goal in the second half to pace the Knights to a nonconference win against the Spartans in Castleton, Vt on Saturday.
Goalie Josh Morelli only had to make one save to record the shutout for Clarkson (2-1).
Brennan Harmer scored once and assisted on another goal to lead Kangaroos to a nonconference victory over the Express in Canton on Saturday.
Mason Holmes and Michael Gavette added a goal each for SUNY Canton (2-2).
SKIDMORE 1, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Ellianna Caporusso scored a goal in the first half and goalie Avery Rogers made three saves to record the shutout as the Thoroughbreds (2-0-1) blanked the Bears in non conference game in Saratoga Springs on Saturday.
Savannah Bowie finished with eight saves for SUNY Potsdam (2-1).
need JCC, St. Lawrence, Clarkson, SUNY Canton,
CLARKSON 3, SUNY OSWEGO 0
Sara Galante finished with double-double, recording 15 kills and 12 digs as the host Golden Knights swept the Lakers in nonconference match in Potsdam.
Isabelle Crow chipped in with six kills and 29 assists for Clarkson, which prevailed, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16.
HAMILTON 3, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Vivian Zymeck recorded 10 kills and Vanessa Latam registered a match-high 24 assists in the Saints’ loss to the Continentals on the second day of the North Country Classic in Canton.
Katrina Henrich provided 16 digs while Maggie Layman provided eight for St. Lawrence (1-4) against Hamilton (3-1), which won the match, 25-21, 26-24 and 25-23.
The Bears were dealt losses to host Hilbert and La Roche in the Hamburg Tournament on Saturday.
Alyssa Adams paced SUNY Potsdam (1-4) with eight kills and 10 digs in the opening match as Hilbert prevailed, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21.
Adams again totaled eight kills against La Roche, which won the match, 25-13, 25-23, 25-19.
The Kangaroos were handed losses to Mount Aloysius College and Goucher College on the final day of the McDaniel Tournament in Westminster, Md. on Saturday.
Alexas Marshall recorded 18 kills and eight digs and senior Emily Dreyer added 13 kills and nine digs on the day for SUNY Canton (1-6). The Kangaroos were beaten, 25-12, 15-25, 25-15, 25-15 by Mount Aloysius before dropping a five-set decision to Goucher, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25 15-8.
SAINTS PLACE SECOND AT HAMILTON INVITATIONAL
Michael Skutt (15:08.2) and Nick Lyndaker (15:22.3) finished in first and second place, respectively, to pace St. Lawrence’s men’s team to a second-place showing at the Hamilton College Invitational.
Roberts Wesleyan won the team title by edging the Saints by one point.
In the women’s race Alli Sibold (14:08.7) and Emma Palumbo (14:50.8) finished in first and third place respectively as the Saints placed second overall behind Hamilton.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.