NORWICH — Junior quarterback Daniel Lawther completed 12 of 22 passes for 144 yards and threw a touchdown pass as the St. Lawrence University football rallied to record a 14-7 win over Norwich on Friday night in a nonconference game at Leckonby Stadium.

Lawther also rushed for 84 yards and was named the Most Valuable Player for the Saints (1-1) in the 21st playing of the of the Hoffman Cup game.

