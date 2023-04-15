OLNEY, Md. — Freshman Michael Leo scored with 12 seconds left in regulation as the Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team held off North Carolina for a 12-11 ACC victory Saturday at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School.
Cole Kirst (three goals, one assist), Joey Spallina (two goals, two assists) and Owen Hiltz (one goal, three assists) each recorded four points for the Orange (8-5, 1-3).
Logan McGovern and Lance Tillman each tallied four points for the Tar Heels (7-5, 1-3).
ST. LAWRENCE 17, VASSAR 12
Mark Mahoney scored four goals and assisted on two others to lead the Saints to a win over the Brewers in a Liberty League game at Poughkeepsie.
Zadoc White, Cody Sipher, Stew Hutchinson and Bobby Wells all added two goals for St. Lawrence (11-2, 3-1).
Riley Olds and Baker Morton scored two goals for Vassar (7-7, 0-5).
RIT 15, CLARKSON 8
Spencer Bell and T.J. Hendricks both scored four goals as the two-time defending national champion Tigers (13-1, 5-0) beat Clarkson in a Liberty League game in Potsdam.
Bryan Penney led Clarkson (10-2, 2-2) with two goals.
SUNY CANTON 21, MCLA 6
Alex Jacobs and Austin Mesler both supplied four goals to send the Kangaroos past MCLA (5-6, 1-4) in an North Atlantic Conference game in Canton.
Tanner Amell added three goals for SUNY Canton (3-7, 2-2) and Nathan Haley scored three goals to lead MCLA.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
ST. LAWRENCE 13, RENSSELAER 12 (OT)
Bella Hillman scored with five seconds left in overtime to give the Saints (6-5, 4-2) a win over Rensselaer in a Liberty League game in Troy.
Dana Fernandez led SLU with four goals and Charlotte Powell added three.
Quinn Wollard and Lauren DeLeo both scored three goals for Rensselaer (9-3, 4-3).
ROCHESTER 17, CLARKSON 12
Lauren Shanahan led Clarkson (7-7, 2-5) with five goals in a Liberty League loss to the Yellowjackets in Rochester.
Madelynn Barnum added three goals for Clarkson.
Alyssa Gorny and Grace Crochiere both led Rochester (8-5, 3-3) with five goals.
SUNY CANTON 15, HUSSON 14
Samantha Dayter scored four goals and assisted on four more to help the Kangaroos (4-6, 2-0) beat Husson in an NAC game in Bangor, Maine.
Lindsey Wunder added three goals for SUNY Canton.
Devyn Veits led Husson (6-4, 2-1) with five goals.
SUNY FREDONIA 19, SUNY POTSDAM 11
Mallory Marks picked up four goals for the Bears (2-10, 0-7) in a SUNYAC loss to SUNY Fredonia in Potsdam.
Anita Reitano added three goals for SUNY Potsdam.
Erin Woods led SUNY Fredonia (6-9, 1-6) with six goals.
SOFTBALL
CLARKSON 3-8, ST. LAWRENCE 0-6
Zoey Kovach went 2-for-3 in game one, and 3-for-5 in game two as Clarkson (12-8) swept the Saints in a Liberty League doubleheader in Canton.
Riley Page threw 10 scoreless innings overall for Clarkson, including a shutout in the opener.
Emma Sabourin went 3-for-4 for Clarkson in game one. Vivian Johnson went 3-for-5 for the Saints (3-15) in game two.
SUNY POTSDAM 4-5, SUNY PLATTSBURGH 3-9
Kaylee Dobransky went a combined 4-for-6 for the Bears (5-17, 2-4), who split a SUNYAC doubleheader with SUNY Plattsburgh (14-4, 5-1) in Potsdam.
Rebecca Holmes drove in three runs for the Bears in game one and went 2-for-4 in game two.
Anna Grottola went 2-for-4 in game two for SUNY Potsdam.
SUNY POLY 12-8, SUNY CANTON 0-0
Trinity Critelli started SUNY Poly on its way to an NAC sweep of the Kangaroos (2-14, 0-6) in Canton by striking out 16 and throwing a no-hitter in game one of a doubleheader.
It was Critelli’s second no-hitter of the weekend, including one Friday.
Aeron Hamm went 3-for-4, including a home run, for SUNY Poly (15-4, 6-0) in game two.
NIAGARA CCC 3-1 JEFFERSON CC 2-2
The Cannoneers (10-9) rallied for a Region 3 split with the Thunderwolves (12-13) at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown.
BASEBALL
CLARKSON 6-8, BARD 1-4
Joe Pagano combined for four hits as the Golden Knights swept Bard (6-13, 4-7) in a Liberty League doubleheader in Annandale.
Jake Millich went 3-for-4 in game one, including a home run, for Clarkson (8-14, 6-4). Colby Brouillette and Robert Whalen both went 3-for-4 in game two.
RENSSELAER 10-5, ST. LAWRENCE 7-2
Caleb Clark went 4-for-5 for the Saints in the opening game of a Liberty League doubleheader swept by Rensselaer (18-9-1) in Troy.
Jackson Brinker and John Donnellan both produced two hits in game two for SLU (7-12).
suny poly 4-7, suny canton 2-4
Alphones Fuca and Dylan Allen both picked up three hits for the Kangaroos (7-17, 4-4) who were swept by SUNY Poly (9-18, 2-6) in an NAC doubleheader in Utica.
Fuca went 2-for-3 in game one and Allen went 2-for-3 in game two for SUNY Poly.
HERKIMER CCC 3-11, JEFFERSON CC 1-7
The Generals (20-3, 7-1) earned a Mid-State Athletic Conference sweep of the Cannoneers in Herkimer. The two teams will play again today at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
MEN’S TENNIS
RENSSELAER 7, ST. LAWRENCE 2
John Hill-Edgar won a singles match and was part of a winning doubles match with Edvin Strandberg, but the Saints (5-7, 1-4) fell to Rensselaer in a Liberty League match in Canton.
