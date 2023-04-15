Legette-Jack to be reunited with Camp

Syracuse logo

OLNEY, Md. — Freshman Michael Leo scored with 12 seconds left in regulation as the Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team held off North Carolina for a 12-11 ACC victory Saturday at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School.

Cole Kirst (three goals, one assist), Joey Spallina (two goals, two assists) and Owen Hiltz (one goal, three assists) each recorded four points for the Orange (8-5, 1-3).

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.